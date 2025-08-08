Two PFLP officials and four civilians: Who are the victims of the Israeli strike on Masnaa?

Abou Khalil Wishah, an official within the PFLP, killed on Aug. 7, 2025, in Masnaa. Photo sent by the family.
The Israeli army on Thursday carried out a strike on two officials of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) in Masnaa, a border area between Lebanon and Syria. The attack killed six people and wounded 10, according to the Lebanese Health Ministry.On Friday, the Israeli army claimed responsibility for the strike, according to the Israeli newspaper Haaretz. It marked the first time Israel has targeted the PFLP in Lebanon since the conflict began.Founded in 1967, the PFLP is a member of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO), along with Fatah and the Democratic Front for the Liberation of Palestine (DFLP).In a statement, the Israeli army said it had killed Mohammad Khalil Wishah, a senior PFLP figure who was "appointed head of the military and security department of the terrorist organization in Syria after his...
