After meeting Salam, Darrell Issa optimistic government will implement disarmament decision

BEIRUT — U.S. Congressman Darrell Issa (R-California) expressed his optimism on Friday that the Lebanese government will be able to implement the decisions taken in the context of Hezbollah's disarmament.

Prime Minister Nawaf Salam met on Friday morning with Issa at the Grand Serail, in the presence of U.S. Ambassador to Lebanon Lisa Johnson and Vice-Chair of the Task Force for Lebanon Nijad Fares, according to the state-run National News Agency. They discussed current developments and Lebanese-American relations.

Following the meeting, Issa told reporters that they had a very productive meeting with Salam.

"Frankly, this is a new day for Lebanon. Much progress has been made in recent days. We are talking about a new birth for Lebanon and about reconstruction and rebuilding, whether in the south or throughout Lebanon," he said.

On Thursday, the government announced that it had approved the "objectives set out" by a U.S. proposal on how to achieve a monopoly on arms, which specifically centers around Hezbollah's disarmament. Two days earlier, Salam announced after a cabinet meeting that the ministers have tasked the Lebanese Army with drawing up a plan for the monopoly of weapons before the end of the year and submitting it to the Cabinet before the end of this month.

Regarding Hezbollah's statement that it will not surrender its weapons, Issa said: "The Lebanese Cabinet has taken a decision on this matter .... The government's decision is based on an agreement signed in 1989, which stipulates that all militias must surrender their weapons. This is what the Lebanese Armed Forces are trying to do, and I believe that every loyal Lebanese citizen wants to see the weapons in the hands of the Lebanese state."

"I expect the handover to be voluntary ... and I believe that the government is united on the need to implement it. We believe that the Lebanese army will do what is required of it at the end of August," he added.

He noted that the meeting discussed the needs in various sectors, such as electricity and water, and how the United States, together with its partners in Europe and the Gulf, can work together quickly to achieve this. "We discussed the ongoing negotiations with the International Monetary Fund, the restructuring of banks, and many other issues, but none of this would have been possible without an effective and unified government," Issa added.

When asked about his comment on Israel's decision to take control of Gaza, Issa replied: "We did not discuss any issues outside the Lebanese context. What distinguishes the situation of the Palestinians from that of Lebanon is that Lebanon has an effective government capable of governing and ensuring the safety of Lebanese citizens and security with regard to Israel."

Finally, responding to whether he is optimistic about Lebanon's future, he said: "I am Lebanese, my friend Nijad is Lebanese, and we are also Americans. If you are Lebanese, you are optimistic ... and you know that we have been waiting for decades for the opportunities we enjoy now. Yes, I see a new birth for Lebanon, and that is why I came here today. The decisions that have been made now have not been made for decades, and I strongly believe that these decisions will be realized."

During a meeting with President Joseph Aoun on Thursday, Issa promised that the United States would find a "solution" to the ongoing Israeli occupation of Lebanese territory in southern Lebanon.

Despite a cease-fire reached on Nov. 27, 2024, between Israel and Hezbollah after more than a year of conflict, the Israeli army continues to occupy positions within Lebanese territories.

Issa's Lebanese visit comes two weeks after that of U.S. envoy Tom Barrack, during which he admitted that no one could force Israel to do anything, that there were no guarantees, and that the Lebanese state had to take on the issue of Hezbollah's arms to ensure its monopoly.