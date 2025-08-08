Alexandre Ghossoub: Bold colors for a first stroke

Create an account to see the results of the poll You can enjoy 3 free articles by creating an account Email Address Password I would like to receive special offers from L'Orient Today as well as selections of the best articles. Register By creating an account, you agree to the terms and conditions of use and our privacy policy. Register Or register with: Facebook Google Log in to your account to see the results of the polls E-mail Password Log in I forgot my password Log in with Facebook Log in with Google At just 21, Alexandre Ghossoub launched his artistic career with an exhibition as colorful as it was electric, immediately winning over the crowd. Held July 24 at GemSpace in Gemmayzeh (Beirut), the event introduced a young painter whose free, distinctive style is already shaping a personal voice on the Lebanese art scene.His vivid canvases combine abstract shapes and imaginary figures, drawing from a doodle-inspired aesthetic that he transforms into a full-fledged pictorial language. “Almost all the works sold at the opening,” Ghossoub said, still emotional, as his parents and brother looked on with pride. He also offered quick 30-minute sketches, inviting visitors into his expansive universe. Other exhibitions: Photos from history, the mundane and the surreal: Where to be this weekend in the Middle East Working mainly on large,...

