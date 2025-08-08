Investments in Syria: Grand announcements to mask the regime's failures?

Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa attends the signing ceremony of a memorandum of understanding for investment in Syria, in Damascus, on Aug. 6, 2025. (Credit: Khalil Ashawi/Reuters)
For a country still reeling from 14 years of war, sectarian violence, and territorial fragmentation, the figure is striking: Syria's government just announced nearly $14 billion in foreign investments.The projects, focused on infrastructure, transportation, and real estate, were unveiled Wednesday during a ceremony at the presidential palace. “These projects will cover the entire Syrian territory and represent a turning point in the country’s economic life,” said Talal al-Hilali, head of the Syrian Investment Authority. He called the wave of deals “a qualitative change” meant to open a new era of development. But can these announcements truly launch reconstruction and move Syria past recent episodes of chaos and insecurity?The list of initiatives suggests ambition: a $4 billion futuristic renovation of Damascus International Airport...
For a country still reeling from 14 years of war, sectarian violence, and territorial fragmentation, the figure is striking: Syria's government just announced nearly $14 billion in foreign investments.The projects, focused on infrastructure, transportation, and real estate, were unveiled Wednesday during a ceremony at the presidential palace. “These projects will cover the entire Syrian territory and represent a turning point in the country’s economic life,” said Talal al-Hilali, head of the Syrian Investment Authority. He called the wave of deals “a qualitative change” meant to open a new era of development. But can these announcements truly launch reconstruction and move Syria past recent episodes of chaos and insecurity?The list of initiatives suggests ambition: a $4 billion futuristic renovation of Damascus...
You have reached your article limit
Bring clarity to every conversation this summer!
Subscribe for $6.9/month instead of $12.9 for your first year.