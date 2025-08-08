Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
Menu
Search
Search
Search
Download app arrow down

FALL OF ASSAD

Investments in Syria: Grand announcements to mask the regime's failures?

Syria has announced deals worth $14 billion as President Ahmad al-Sharaa seeks to rebuild the country and legitimize his power.

L'OLJ / By Dany MOUDALLAL, 08 August 2025 13:33,

Lire cet article en Français
Investments in Syria: Grand announcements to mask the regime's failures?

Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa attends the signing ceremony of a memorandum of understanding for investment in Syria, in Damascus, on Aug. 6, 2025. (Credit: Khalil Ashawi/Reuters)

For a country still reeling from 14 years of war, sectarian violence, and territorial fragmentation, the figure is striking: Syria's government just announced nearly $14 billion in foreign investments.The projects, focused on infrastructure, transportation, and real estate, were unveiled Wednesday during a ceremony at the presidential palace. “These projects will cover the entire Syrian territory and represent a turning point in the country’s economic life,” said Talal al-Hilali, head of the Syrian Investment Authority. He called the wave of deals “a qualitative change” meant to open a new era of development. But can these announcements truly launch reconstruction and move Syria past recent episodes of chaos and insecurity?The list of initiatives suggests ambition: a $4 billion futuristic renovation of Damascus International Airport...
For a country still reeling from 14 years of war, sectarian violence, and territorial fragmentation, the figure is striking: Syria's government just announced nearly $14 billion in foreign investments.The projects, focused on infrastructure, transportation, and real estate, were unveiled Wednesday during a ceremony at the presidential palace. “These projects will cover the entire Syrian territory and represent a turning point in the country’s economic life,” said Talal al-Hilali, head of the Syrian Investment Authority. He called the wave of deals “a qualitative change” meant to open a new era of development. But can these announcements truly launch reconstruction and move Syria past recent episodes of chaos and insecurity?The list of initiatives suggests ambition: a $4 billion futuristic renovation of Damascus...
Comments (0) Comment
On the same topic

News

 All news
You should read…
L'Orient Today is seeking
passionate, persistent journalists. Apply now
Most read

Comments (0)

Back to top