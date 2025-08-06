Bahaa Hariri meets Rai, cites 'national brotherhood between Muslims and Christians'

BEIRUT — Bahaa Hariri, son of assassinated Prime Minister Rafik Hariri, visited church leaders in Lebanon on Wednesday, according to a post he shared on his X account.

The billionaire businessman, who arrived to Lebanon last week, announced his "permanent return" to his home country from Monaco in September, declaring a renewed ambition to establish himself as a political figure within the Sunni community, despite his previous setbacks, notably in the 2022 parliamentary elections and an unsuccessful comeback attempt in 2024.

The Saudi-Lebanese is betting on the void left within the Sunni community by the departure of his younger brother, former Prime Minister Saad Hariri, as an opportunity to reposition himself.

Hariri's Wednesday meetings included Maronite Patriarch Bechara al-Rai in Diman, an encounter which he described as "a reflection of the deep national brotherhood between Muslims and Christians in Lebanon."

"We discussed the latest developments and reaffirmed that true partnership and honest dialogue are essential to safeguarding Lebanon and preserving its unique message," Hariri wrote on X.

Hariri then met Aram I Keshishian, Catholicos of the Armenian Church in Bekfaya, in a move he said "reaffirmed the importance of Lebanon’s religious and cultural diversity, and the need to preserve national partnership among all communities."

"Diversity is at the heart of Lebanon’s identity and dialogue is the key to protecting it," Hariri said.

On Monday, Hariri met Grand Mufti Abdel-Latif Derian at Dar al-Fatwa.

Hariri's influence remains marginal in the absence of clear support from Saudi Arabia. In the 2022 elections, his candidates achieved meager results, despite a large-scale media and political campaign. He was criticized for running his campaign from abroad. He also attempted a comeback in 2024, but failed to rally much support.

But the political atmosphere in Lebanon has since changed. Hezbollah is strongly weakened after last fall’s war against Israel, and the Sunni community feels strengthened by the fall of the Syrian regime of Bashar Assad and the return of Saudi Arabia to the Middle East.

While Saad Hariri has promised his supporters a “comeback” in 2026, that prospect remains uncertain, especially as Riyadh appears to be searching for one or more alternative leaders for the community it sponsors.