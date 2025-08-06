Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
ANALYSIS

Cornered, Hezbollah faces tough choices


L'OLJ / By Scarlett HADDAD, 06 August 2025 14:57,

Cornered, Hezbollah faces tough choices

Israeli strikes on the heights of Mahmudieh, in southern Lebanon, on July 31, 2025. (Credit: L'Orient Today)

This time, there are no vague statements. Hezbollah now finds itself truly backed into a corner. For the party, the moment has come to make choices that are difficult, if not impossible.That was the message MP Ali Fayad appeared to convey after a Hezbollah delegation visited Free Patriotic Movement (FPM) leader Gebran Bassil. Fayad warned that the worst-case scenario would be for the current conflict with Israel to shift into an internal Lebanese crisis.What can Hezbollah do to avoid such an outcome? It may try to buy time, but in the end, the core problem remains unchanged. Read more Israeli army says it killed a Hezbollah official in Bekaa strike Under the current equation, the group is being pushed to accept a timeline for handing over its weapons to the state. The only alternative would be a direct confrontation with the...
