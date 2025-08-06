Cornered, Hezbollah faces tough choices

Create an account to see the results of the poll You can enjoy 3 free articles by creating an account Email Address Password I would like to receive special offers from L'Orient Today as well as selections of the best articles. Register By creating an account, you agree to the terms and conditions of use and our privacy policy. Register Or register with: Facebook Google Log in to your account to see the results of the polls E-mail Password Log in I forgot my password Log in with Facebook Log in with Google This time, there are no vague statements. Hezbollah now finds itself truly backed into a corner. For the party, the moment has come to make choices that are difficult, if not impossible.That was the message MP Ali Fayad appeared to convey after a Hezbollah delegation visited Free Patriotic Movement (FPM) leader Gebran Bassil. Fayad warned that the worst-case scenario would be for the current conflict with Israel to shift into an internal Lebanese crisis.What can Hezbollah do to avoid such an outcome? It may try to buy time, but in the end, the core problem remains unchanged. Read more Israeli army says it killed a Hezbollah official in Bekaa strike Under the current equation, the group is being pushed to accept a timeline for handing over its weapons to the state. The only alternative would be a direct confrontation with the...

This time, there are no vague statements. Hezbollah now finds itself truly backed into a corner. For the party, the moment has come to make choices that are difficult, if not impossible.That was the message MP Ali Fayad appeared to convey after a Hezbollah delegation visited Free Patriotic Movement (FPM) leader Gebran Bassil. Fayad warned that the worst-case scenario would be for the current conflict with Israel to shift into an internal Lebanese crisis.What can Hezbollah do to avoid such an outcome? It may try to buy time, but in the end, the core problem remains unchanged. Read more Israeli army says it killed a Hezbollah official in Bekaa strike Under the current equation, the group is being pushed to accept a timeline for handing over its weapons to the state. The only alternative would be a direct confrontation with the...

