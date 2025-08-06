Finance Ministry wants to reassess Lebanese banks’ real estate, land assets

On Tuesday, the Finance Ministry issued a decision outlining the provisions related to the revaluation of real estate assets seized by banks due to their clients’ failure to repay debts, as well as the revaluation of their other real estate and land assets.

In this decision, the Ministry specifies the exchange rate that banks must use for these revaluations, given that the lira exchange rate to the dollar has significantly fluctuated since the onset of the Lebanese economic crisis in 2019, until achieving stability in the summer of 2023.

“This mechanism, whose aim is purely fiscal and accounting in nature, is intended to adjust the accounts of Lebanese banks. It follows and complements Law No. 330 of 2024,” said Nadim Daher, a certified public accountant and member of the Lebanese Association for the Taxpayers’ Rights.

This law, adopted by Parliament in November 2024, establishes the mechanisms for the exceptional revaluation of real estate assets and inventories of Lebanese companies, while also setting the exchange rate adjustments that must be taken into account.

It was still necessary to establish a clear and structured framework for banks, for whom the conditions had remained insufficiently defined.

“That’s exactly what this new text has done, and it comes in response to a request from the private sector,” added Daher, who is also a board member of the Lebanese Business Leaders Association.

Specifically, the text states that these revaluation operations must be carried out by chartered accountants, and that the final reports they submit must include the new value in Lira.

As for the exchange rates to be used for this accounting exercise, the Ministry sets them as follows: 1,507.5 LL/dollar from Dec. 31, 2022, to Jan. 31, 2023; 15,000 LL/dollar from Feb. 1, 2023, to Jan. 31, 2024; 89,500 LL/dollar from Feb. 1, 2024, to May 31, 2025; and finally, the rate adopted by the Banque du Liban starting June 1, 2025.

Given the national currency’s collapse over the past six years, the decision stipulates that positive differentials resulting from exchange rate fluctuations and the use of multiple rates will not be considered gains achieved by the banks and will not be subject to taxation.

This article was translated from L'Orient-Le Jour.