Israeli army says it killed a Hezbollah official in Bekaa strike

The Israeli army claimed that it killed a Hezbollah member in the Bekaa on Tuesday night, who is believed to have been in charge of "terrorist cells in Syria," a day after an Israeli drone strike on the road leading to Brital, near Baalbeck.

According to a statement by the Israeli army, "Hossam Qassem Ghreib, a member of the terrorist Hezbollah who operated from Lebanese territory to lead terrorist cells in Syria that planned rocket fire toward the Golan Heights region was eliminated."

On Tuesday night, L'Orient-Le Jour's correspondent in the region, reported that an Israeli drone struck a vehicle at the entrance to the town of Brital (Baalbeck), killing Ghreib. The drone allegedly targeted the victim once and missed, fatally wounding Ghreib with a second strike. The victim was originally from the town of Zeita, a village on the Syrian border in northern Bekaa.

The man was presented as an official of "Unit 1900" of Hezbollah by Israeli Channel Kan 13 on Tuesday night, though there was no information available about this unit. The Israeli army did not mention Hezbollah's "Unit 1900," which is supposedly responsible for moving weapons for Hezbollah to Lebanon, that was referenced by the channel. The party has not commented on this incident.

Despite a cease-fire that went into effect on Nov. 27, 2024, the Israeli army continues to carry out near-daily strikes in southern Lebanon and still occupies five positions described as "strategic" along the Blue Line between Lebanon and Israel. It regularly targets Hezbollah fighters or officials, causing civilian casualties in the process. According to our tally, compiled from United Nations and Health Ministry figures, Israeli attacks in Lebanon since the truce took effect have killed at least 292 people.