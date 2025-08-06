Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
Government takes the plunge: Hezbollah’s weapons set to be removed by end of 2025

The Cabinet tasked the army with drafting an action plan by the end of August to meet this goal and is set to continue the discussion on Thursday.

L'OLJ / By Yara ABI AKL, 06 August 2025 11:31

The Cabinet met on Tuesday in Baabda to discuss the monopoly on weapons held by the State. (Credit: Mohammad Yassin/L’Orient-Le Jour)

The decision is nothing short of historic. Meeting Tuesday at the Baabda Presidential Palace under the leadership of President Joseph Aoun, the Cabinet officially set the end of 2025 as the final deadline for Hezbollah’s disarmament, a first in the country’s modern history.During its most closely watched meeting since its formation in February, the government moved decisively, sending a strong signal to the international community and to a clear majority of Lebanese public opinion, both of which have been pressing for an exclusive state monopoly on arms. More from the Cabinet Has Lebanon done enough in reforms for its donors? The choice of late 2025 as the target date for this complex undertaking is far from arbitrary. Floated a few months ago by the president as a timeline for disarming the group, the date is also the one outlined...
