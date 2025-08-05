Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
A tribute to Fairuz, the south and its people at Saida's summer festival

With Ghassan Saliba at the mic and Maestro Andre al-Hage at the helm, Saida’s festival delves into Lebanon’s musical heritage with voices, violins and collective memory.

L'Orient Today / By Rayanne TAWIL, 05 August 2025 14:42

Maestro Andre al-Hage leads the orchestra during rehearsals on Aug. 4, 2025. (Credit: Rayanne Tawil/L'Orient Today)

In a rehearsal charged with anticipation, the first notes of “Hayeh Al Zouwar” cut through the still air like sunlight on the sea. Maestro Andre al-Hage stood centerstage, back taut, arms outstretched — a conductor in green, drenched in sweat and purpose. In front of him, the Lebanese Oriental Orchestra stirred to life. Ghassan Saliba sang from the side, voice steady, eyes far-off. The choir rose in layers, the Conservatory swelling behind him like a tide.It was only practice. But everyone knew: this was already a performance.On Wednesday, Aug. 6, the city of Saida will inaugurate its 2025 festival with a concert unlike any other. At its heart: Saliba, one of Lebanon’s iconic voices. At its helm: Hage, a maestro of conviction. Behind them, a 40-person orchestra and choir — all building toward something that sounds like joy. Lebanese...
