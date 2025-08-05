A tribute to Fairuz, the south and its people at Saida's summer festival

Maestro Andre al-Hage leads the orchestra during rehearsals on Aug. 4, 2025. (Credit: Rayanne Tawil/L'Orient Today)
In a rehearsal charged with anticipation, the first notes of “Hayeh Al Zouwar” cut through the still air like sunlight on the sea. Maestro Andre al-Hage stood centerstage, back taut, arms outstretched — a conductor in green, drenched in sweat and purpose. In front of him, the Lebanese Oriental Orchestra stirred to life. Ghassan Saliba sang from the side, voice steady, eyes far-off. The choir rose in layers, the Conservatory swelling behind him like a tide.It was only practice. But everyone knew: this was already a performance.On Wednesday, Aug. 6, the city of Saida will inaugurate its 2025 festival with a concert unlike any other. At its heart: Saliba, one of Lebanon’s iconic voices. At its helm: Hage, a maestro of conviction. Behind them, a 40-person orchestra and choir — all building toward something that sounds like joy. Lebanese...
In a rehearsal charged with anticipation, the first notes of “Hayeh Al Zouwar” cut through the still air like sunlight on the sea. Maestro Andre al-Hage stood centerstage, back taut, arms outstretched — a conductor in green, drenched in sweat and purpose. In front of him, the Lebanese Oriental Orchestra stirred to life. Ghassan Saliba sang from the side, voice steady, eyes far-off. The choir rose in layers, the Conservatory swelling behind him like a tide.It was only practice. But everyone knew: this was already a performance.On Wednesday, Aug. 6, the city of Saida will inaugurate its 2025 festival with a concert unlike any other. At its heart: Saliba, one of Lebanon’s iconic voices. At its helm: Hage, a maestro of conviction. Behind them, a 40-person orchestra and choir — all building toward something that sounds like joy. ...
You have reached your article limit
Bring clarity to every conversation this summer!
Subscribe for $6.9/month instead of $12.9 for your first year.