Israeli drone drops leaflets in Kfar Shuba justifying the destruction of a bulldozer 'used by Hezbollah'

SOUTH LEBANON — An Israeli drone dropped leaflets Tuesday morning over the northern neighborhood of Kfar Shuba, in the Hasbaya district, justifying the destruction of a bulldozer previously used in the village, according to our correspondent.

"The targeted bulldozer had been used by Hezbollah to restore its military infrastructure," the leaflets read. Also in Kfar Shuba, an Israeli drone dropped a bomb on another one of their drones that had crashed in the area, in order to blow it up.

A sound bomb was also fired by a drone over the Kasayer neighborhood, east of the village of Mais al-Jabal, near a bulldozer. A second one was later dropped over the Kroum al-Sharaqi neighborhood, east of the village, without causing any casualties.

Despite the adoption of a cease-fire on Nov. 27, 2024, the Israeli army continues to conduct near-daily strikes in southern Lebanon and still occupies five positions described as "strategic" along the Blue Line between Lebanon and Israel. It regularly targets Hezbollah fighters or officials, sometimes resulting in civilian casualties.