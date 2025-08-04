Five years since Aug. 4: In Lebanon and beyond, justice and truth at the heart of tributes

The call for justice after the explosion at Beirut Port, as Lebanon still awaits the indictments from investigative judge Tarek Bitar, remains central to the responses that poured in from all sides Monday, on the fifth anniversary of the catastrophe. Confronted with clear demands for truth and justice from victims’ relatives, religious leaders and political parties, as well as the international community, Lebanese leaders once again committed themselves to ensuring those responsible would not go unpunished.

President Joseph Aoun stated that the Lebanese state and "all its institutions" are committed to establishing the truth about the disaster, "no matter the obstacles and regardless of the rank of those concerned."

"Justice knows no exceptions, and the law applies to all without distinction," he wrote in a statement. "Today, five years after this tragedy, we stand before the souls of the martyrs, the injured and their families, and all Lebanese, to affirm that justice will not die, and those responsible will be held accountable," Aoun added, stating that this case is an "absolute priority" of his mandate.

The investigation led by investigative judge at the Court of Justice, Tarek Bitar, was relaunched last January after two years of political and judicial obstructions. Since taking on the case, Bitar has been the target of numerous lawsuits and requests for removal by former ministers and current or former judicial and military officials charged with negligence or professional misconduct, notably regarding the unloading and years-long storage of ammonium nitrate that caused the blast. In recent months, Judge Bitar summoned several of these figures, some of whom, such as former state prosecutor Ghassan Oueidat, failed to appear at their hearings. The explosion killed at least 235 people, wounded thousands more — some of whom are still suffering years later — and destroyed entire neighborhoods of the Lebanese capital.

Interior Minister Ahmad Hajjar, who visited the Beirut fire station in the Qarantina area and laid a wreath at the memorial to firefighters killed in the Aug. 4 explosion, called for "the truth about the port explosion to be revealed and justice to prevail as soon as possible,” assuring that “justice is completely independent, and the government supports its decisions.”

"The Aug. 4 explosion is a crime against humanity, and blocking the investigation for years is an even more heinous crime," wrote Energy Minister Joe Saddi on X. "Uncovering the truth and bringing the criminals to justice is a national necessity, not only out of loyalty to the souls of the victims, the pain of the wounded, and the suffering of their relatives, but also to revive faith in our country and in the future of our children."

The Minister of the Displaced and State Minister for Technology and Artificial Intelligence, Kamal Shehadi, reiterated his "commitment to no longer tolerate the negligence and corruption endangering the lives of the Lebanese."

Lebanese political parties and figures

The Lebanese Forces said, "one question has returned incessantly for five years to everyone’s lips: where is the justice, once our pride? Why is the investigation not advancing?" According to the party, in a statement from its Beirut office, "the investigation is not advancing because certain groups have decided it will not, that the truth must be suppressed," a likely reference to Hezbollah.

"Aug. 4 is more than just a memory — it's a lesson reminding us of the importance and necessity of a sovereign state, master of its decisions, with effective institutions fully responsible for the lives of Lebanese," wrote Progressive Socialist Party leader Taymour Joumblatt on X. "The investigation must proceed to its conclusion, and justice should follow its course, honoring the truth, the souls of the martyrs, the pain of the wounded and families, and all affected people."

Baha Hariri, eldest son of Rafik Hariri, who returned to Beirut last week with the intent to reenter Lebanese politics, said, "Punishing the perpetrators is a national and ethical duty that cannot be delayed." He also stressed that "ports and entry points must be under the exclusive control of the state, and that storing dangerous materials, which put Lebanese and residents at risk, is unacceptable."

For Hezbollah, tributes centered on warnings against foreign interference. Grand Mufti Ahmad Qabalan, close to the party, stated, "Lebanon is a wounded homeland, a tormented partnership," and that "nothing is more important than protecting Lebanon from the games of nations." Shiite cleric Ali Fadlallah said the port explosion’s memory is a "national and humanitarian cause concerning all Lebanese," urging that it “not be sectarianized, politicized, or exploited for internal power games.” "Everyone should strive for justice and truth, away from procrastination and dithering, so that those proven involved are punished and this tragedy never recurs in this country," he added.

Lebanese institutions

General Security, represented by Director Hassan Shoucair, who laid a wreath at the martyrs' statue at Beirut Port, called for a "fair and thorough investigation into this heinous crime." Former General Security Director Abbas Ibrahim is among those whom Judge Tarek Bitar has prosecuted. In a brief statement, the State Security agency paid tribute to the victims and affirmed that it "remains committed to protecting the nation, beyond the pain." Former State Security chief Tony Saliba is also among those summoned by Judge Bitar in recent months.

Members of the Lebanese Civil Defense laid a wreath at the Beirut Port martyrs' memorial, honoring their sacrifice. "We will never forget them," Civil Defense wrote on X.

The international community

U.N. Special Coordinator for Lebanon Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert said in a statement that "progress in the judicial process" is now essential for justice to be served. "It is imperative that the government does everything necessary to accelerate judicial proceedings related to the explosion," she argued, while congratulating Parliament for passing the justice independence law last Thursday.

"Five years after the terrible explosion at the Port of Beirut, Lebanese authorities have still not provided justice to the victims and their families," Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch said in a joint statement. "It is vital to conduct a thorough and unimpeded investigation to establish the full chain of responsibility," the organizations added. "Despite repeated calls at the national and international levels over the past five years for the perpetrators to be prosecuted, Lebanese authorities have not conducted an effective, independent, and impartial investigation into the explosion."

The British Embassy in Lebanon announced on X that its flag was at half-mast and said that "the families of the victims deserve justice, truth and accountability." "France commends efforts to shed full light and deliver justice for the victims and all affected by the tragedy," according to a post by the French Embassy in Lebanon on X. "As Lebanese authorities have emphasized, ending impunity is essential for Lebanon’s recovery, because without justice, there can be no rule of law." "We stand by the Lebanese people in their call for accountability," wrote the U.S. Embassy in Beirut on X. "Lebanon deserves an independent and impartial judiciary, one that delivers justice to victims instead of protecting elites."

"The United States remains committed to a sovereign, stable, and prosperous Lebanon, shaped by its people and not by outside forces," it added.

During a prayer vigil organized Sunday evening in Beirut, a message from Pope Leo XIV was read in tribute to the victims. Olive trees planted in their memory were also blessed. In his message to Lebanese worshippers, the pontiff expressed his “compassion for all with broken hearts,” as well as for those “suffering from the loss of loved ones” and those “injured or who have lost everything as a result of this disaster.”

"I implore the merciful Father to welcome into his house of rest, light and peace all those who lost their lives," the pope said, stating that "the beloved and suffering Lebanon remains in [his] prayers." He commended the Lebanese people to the protection of the Virgin Mary, Saint Sharbel, and the country’s saints, granting his apostolic blessing "as a sign of consolation."

Avichay Adraee, Arabic-language spokesperson for the Israeli army, also published a message on X in which he sharply denounces Hezbollah’s supposed central role in the Aug. 4 explosion.