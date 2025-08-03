Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
Menu
Search
Search
Search
Download app arrow down

IRAQ-LEBANON

Labor minister travelling to Iraq with message from Salam


L'OLJ / By L'Orient Today staff, 03 August 2025 17:08

Labor minister travelling to Iraq with message from Salam

Labor Minister Mohammad Haidar. (Photo taken from the AUB website)

Labor Minister Mohammad Haidar left Beirut for Baghdad on Sunday at the head of an official delegation, al-Markaziya reported. He is scheduled to meet with several Iraqi officials there, including Prime Minister Mohammad Shia al-Sudani. Haidar is expected to deliver a message from Prime Minister Nawaf Salam regarding ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation.

During his meetings, the minister is expected to address several issues of interest to both countries, including labor regulation, sharing of technical expertise, support for investments and revitalization of agreements signed between the two countries.

Labor Minister Mohammad Haidar left Beirut for Baghdad on Sunday at the head of an official delegation, al-Markaziya reported. He is scheduled to meet with several Iraqi officials there, including Prime Minister Mohammad Shia al-Sudani. Haidar is expected to deliver a message from Prime Minister Nawaf Salam regarding ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation.

During his meetings, the minister is expected to address several issues of interest to both countries, including labor regulation, sharing of technical expertise, support for investments and revitalization of agreements signed between the two countries.

Comments (0) Comment
On the same topic

News

 All news
You should read…
L'Orient Today is seeking
passionate, persistent journalists. Apply now
Most read

Comments (0)

Back to top