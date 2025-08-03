Labor minister travelling to Iraq with message from Salam

Labor Minister Mohammad Haidar left Beirut for Baghdad on Sunday at the head of an official delegation, al-Markaziya reported. He is scheduled to meet with several Iraqi officials there, including Prime Minister Mohammad Shia al-Sudani. Haidar is expected to deliver a message from Prime Minister Nawaf Salam regarding ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation.

During his meetings, the minister is expected to address several issues of interest to both countries, including labor regulation, sharing of technical expertise, support for investments and revitalization of agreements signed between the two countries.