Often, our cultural stories offer a sense of escape from the weight of the news and light relief from the misery of the doomscroll. But the truth is, art is almost always political. This week, Lebanon’s cultural and political stories converged heartbreakingly as the country mourned the passing of the inimitable Ziad Rahbani.

The week has been intense in many ways, the news, the grief, the heat and the overwhelming plethora of cultural happenings taking place. As you decompress this weekend here are some politically charged cultural reads to put you in a reflective mood and help you take stock of it all.

The son of musical royalty, Ziad was never just “the son.” He was a provocateur, a playwright, a jazzman and a truth-teller. Joe Macaron lays out his complex intellectual identity and explains why his loss is so devastating on a national level.





He’s Gen Z’s pop heartthrob with catchy tunes, dreamy looks and a political edge that seemingly adds to the appeal. But how sincere is Saint Levant’s activism? After 3,000 people turned out for his much-hyped show in Batroun last weekend, Rana Najjar digs a little deeper behind the sea of kuffiyehs, watermelon and red pepper motifs.





The latest of Jim Quilty’s exhibition reviews is as thoughtful as ever; this time around, he’s been to Vartan Avakian’s show at Marfa’ Projects. It is an interesting concept, where treasure maps and gold artefacts are used to trace the narrative of the Armenian genocide. Read his thoughts on the installation here.





It seems like another trip to Metropolis is in order — one of my favorite spots to disappear in of late. This time, I’ve been compelled by Zena Zalal’s endorsement of “Disorder” as “essential viewing.” It’s an anthology — made with the support of Philippe Jabre and the expert input of Nadine Labaki — of four short films that respond to Lebanon’s crisis through different personal lenses. Read up before booking your tickets.

Finally, if you're looking for more ways to fill your weekend, be it in Beirut or Abu Dhabi, Doha or Amman, Marguerita runs through her top cultural picks from the MYM Agenda.




