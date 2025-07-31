‘Disorder’: Four Lebanese filmmakers on a nation in turmoil

Actresses Manal Issa and Hanane Hajj-Ali in a scene from "Motherland," one of the four short films that make up the movie "Disorder." Screenshot.
A secret meeting of revolutionaries spirals into chaos. A young woman defies her mother’s grip to join the October 2019 protests. A depressed psychologist faces financial ruin. And comedian Chaker Bou Abdallah, playing himself, dreams of a meteorite ending Lebanon’s misery.These four short films — directed by Lucien Bourjeily, Bane Fakih, Wissam Charaf and Areej Mahmoud — make up Msha’lab (Disorder), screening at Metropolis Cinema in Beirut through Aug. 6.The anthology presents four distinct visions of a country unraveling, from the 2019 economic collapse and mass protests to the devastation of the 2020 Beirut port explosion. The thread tying them together: a search for what remains when a nation collapses.That’s the question producer and curator Bechara Mouzannar wanted to explore when he launched the project in 2019, inspired by what...
