COMMENTARY
Between Assi and Ziad Rahbani, an intellectual conflict that sums up Lebanon's modern history
The playwright deconstructed his father's "Republic."
L'OLJ / By Joe Macaron, 29 July 2025 12:24
It was in the living room of Assi Rahbani’s house in the Metn district's Antelias — a space Ziad Rahbani once called a “republic” — that the young genius we have just lost was raised. In this "living room republic," the romantic artistic movement of the Arab East took shape, glorifying nature, heritage and the countryside through music, language and dialect that helped craft a new Lebanese identity.At just seven years old, Ziad listened as Said Akl debated with Ounsi al-Hajj over the meaning of the word "homeland." This room was not merely a site of musical or theatrical creation. As Ziad himself once put it, it was a "decision-making center." Yet the "prodigal son" did not "follow the line." He rebelled against this cultural project — in an intellectual rupture that, in many ways, encapsulates Lebanon’s modern history. More on this...
