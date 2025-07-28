Clementines, kuffiyeh and contradictions: Saint Levant's controlled narrative

Create an account to see the results of the poll You can enjoy 3 free articles by creating an account Email Address Password I would like to receive special offers from L'Orient Today as well as selections of the best articles. Register By creating an account, you agree to the terms and conditions of use and our privacy policy. Register Or register with: Facebook Google Log in to your account to see the results of the polls E-mail Password Log in I forgot my password Log in with Facebook Log in with Google Franco-Palestinian musician and singer-songwriter Saint Levant (Marwan Abdelhamid) knows how to capture a moment. He has mastered the art of embodying major causes — whether or not he fully subscribes to them — to expand his reach. 'He knows his audience: a digitally savvy, mostly young women attuned to identity narratives and raw emotion. It’s a generation shaped by social media, where the symbolism of a Palestinian clementine becomes a filtered orange peel, and historical knowledge comes in fragments on TikTok or Snapchat, while books gather dust on the shelves.Saint Levant speaks directly to this audience — like he did Saturday night at Batroun’s old port during the coastal city’s festival. More than 3,000 attendees, including Lebanese, Palestinians and Arabs from across the region, gathered with kuffiyehs, watermelon and red...

Franco-Palestinian musician and singer-songwriter Saint Levant (Marwan Abdelhamid) knows how to capture a moment. He has mastered the art of embodying major causes — whether or not he fully subscribes to them — to expand his reach. 'He knows his audience: a digitally savvy, mostly young women attuned to identity narratives and raw emotion. It’s a generation shaped by social media, where the symbolism of a Palestinian clementine becomes a filtered orange peel, and historical knowledge comes in fragments on TikTok or Snapchat, while books gather dust on the shelves.Saint Levant speaks directly to this audience — like he did Saturday night at Batroun’s old port during the coastal city’s festival. More than 3,000 attendees, including Lebanese, Palestinians and Arabs from across the region, gathered with kuffiyehs, watermelon...

You have reached your article limit When power pivots overnight in the Middle East, context is everything. Stay informed for $0.5/month only! Already have an account? Log in