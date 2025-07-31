Hermès launches its annual theme: Drawing, above all else
Each year, Hermès celebrates the theme that will define its creations for the months to come. For 2026, the house's artists and workshops will focus on "Drawing in all its forms." The celebration took place on July 9 at the Chaptal high school in Paris.
A boisterous and colorful crowd. (Credit: Benjamin Malapris)
When Hermès unveils its annual theme, no one knows quite what to expect. This time, the invitation arrived with a whimsical surprise: an activity booklet reminiscent of those given to schoolchildren before summer break — complete with stencils, connect-the-dots, and paper-pricking. At Chaptal High School, a 19th-century institution originally created to train future engineers for the industrial revolution, classrooms were transformed for a different kind of learning — just a bit wilder."It shows us in all sorts of colors. It’s a gesture, a joy, a surprise, an adventure, a quest, a language, a (renewable) energy, a look and even a vision, a hand, a mystery, a sign, an illumination, a first step, a universe, a game, a profession, an experience, a dream, a galloping horse, a fantasy, an invitation, a journey and a means of transport,...
