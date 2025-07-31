'Expecting Hamas to disappear from Gaza is unrealistic'

Create an account to see the results of the poll You can enjoy 3 free articles by creating an account Email Address Password I would like to receive special offers from L'Orient Today as well as selections of the best articles. Register By creating an account, you agree to the terms and conditions of use and our privacy policy. Register Or register with: Facebook Google Log in to your account to see the results of the polls E-mail Password Log in I forgot my password Log in with Facebook Log in with Google After 21 months of war and after killing over 60,000 Palestinians in Gaza, the Israeli army claims it is still pursuing its "goal" of eliminating Hamas. While its “Chariots of Gideon” operation has enabled Israel to take control of more than 75 percent of the enclave and push the group into Gaza’s remaining pockets, Hamas — though severely weakened — continues to resist both militarily and diplomatically. The latest round of indirect negotiations held last week in Doha failed, with Washington pulling back its negotiating team and baselessly blaming Hamas for a “lack of will” despite Israel's constant demands for changes in the agreement. Jehad Harb, director of the Thabat research and opinion polling center in Ramallah, assesses the current state of Hamas and its objectives in Gaza. The story of Gaza Genocide in Gaza:...

After 21 months of war and after killing over 60,000 Palestinians in Gaza, the Israeli army claims it is still pursuing its "goal" of eliminating Hamas. While its “Chariots of Gideon” operation has enabled Israel to take control of more than 75 percent of the enclave and push the group into Gaza’s remaining pockets, Hamas — though severely weakened — continues to resist both militarily and diplomatically. The latest round of indirect negotiations held last week in Doha failed, with Washington pulling back its negotiating team and baselessly blaming Hamas for a “lack of will” despite Israel's constant demands for changes in the agreement. Jehad Harb, director of the Thabat research and opinion polling center in Ramallah, assesses the current state of Hamas and its objectives in Gaza. The story of Gaza...

You have reached your article limit Bring clarity to every conversation this summer! Subscribe for $6.9/month instead of $12.9 for your first year. Already have an account? Log in