Berri criticizes warnings about 'expanded Israeli war'

BEIRUT — Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri on Wednesday denounced, in an interview with daily al-Joumhouriya, the discussion of an "expanded Israeli war" in Lebanon, saying that those who refer to it display an attitude "contrary to the spirit of national responsibility."

He also praised the way President Joseph Aoun is handling the Hezbollah disarmament file, at a time when the head of state faces criticism on the issue, particularly from fervent Hezbollah opponents such as the Lebanese Forces (LF), who are pushing for an ultimatum to the party-militia.

"Whatever the intentions of the Hebrew state, some people from the Lebanese political scene deliberately keep waving the threat of an [Israeli] expanded war in Lebanon. This is astonishing and contrary to the spirit of national responsibility," Berri said.

In an interview published Tuesday by daily al-Chark al-Awsat, LF leader Samir Geagea said Lebanon faces two options: either make a government decision to withdraw Hezbollah's weapons and dissolve armed groups in the country, or be forced to face "a dirty summer".

The Kataeb party struck a similar tone Tuesday, denouncing in a statement Hezbollah's "rejection of any discussion regarding disarmament" and warning that it would hold Hezbollah responsible for any deterioration in the security or political situation.

The issue of Hezbollah's disarmament is polarizing the entire Lebanese political scene, as international pressure increases following the entry into force on Nov. 27, 2024, of the cease-fire that ended the open war between Hezbollah and Israel.

Washington is demanding a clear timetable and public position on returning the weapons and the procedures for implementing the process. The pro-Iranian party, which continues to refuse to hand over its arsenal or set a timetable for doing so, is adamant in its rejection of a new deal and insists on the need to compel the Hebrew state to implement the agreement already reached.

Aoun's 'good' management of Hezbollah weapons

Berri further praised Aoun's approach to managing the process of withdrawing Hezbollah's weapons, emphasizing that "the way he is handling the issue is good."

The head of state is banking on dialogue with Hezbollah, fearing security escalations, a choice repeatedly criticized by Geagea, who believes that the president's fears of civil war as a result of disarming Hezbollah without its consent are "excessive." The government is expected to address this thorny issue at a Cabinet meeting scheduled for Tuesday.

Asked about American envoy Tom Barrack's warning that concrete measures must be taken to disarm the Hezbollah, Berri said Barrack's remarks "are addressed to the government." "For my part, I am concerned with continuing to seek solutions," he said.

Barrack made several trips to Beirut in recent weeks, during which he called on Lebanese authorities to fully assume their responsibilities in disarming Hezbollah. Washington is now expecting a concrete execution mechanism and the start of the process to withdraw Hezbollah's military arsenal.

Judicial independence and banking restructuring

Asked about the legislative session scheduled for Thursday, Berri insisted on the need to pass laws on judicial independence and bank restructuring. He also said he has "done what was necessary" as head of the Legislature regarding the reforms to be implemented. Those reforms are, in his view, above all a national necessity, in addition to being a demand of the international community.

He also addressed the situation of retirees and contractors, saying that they "are living in difficult economic conditions." "Their meager salaries don't match what they've given nor what they need. We must remedy this situation," he stressed.