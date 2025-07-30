Weapons on the Cabinet table: Aoun and Salam get down to business

Create an account to see the results of the poll You can enjoy 3 free articles by creating an account Email Address Password I would like to receive special offers from L'Orient Today as well as selections of the best articles. Register By creating an account, you agree to the terms and conditions of use and our privacy policy. Register Or register with: Facebook Google Log in to your account to see the results of the polls E-mail Password Log in I forgot my password Log in with Facebook Log in with Google Is it time to debate the arms monopoly in the Cabinet?The answer appears to be yes, as President Joseph Aoun and Prime Minister Nawaf Salam decided to bring the issue before the Cabinet, which is expected to discuss it on Tuesday at the prime minister’s request.Beforehand, however, Aoun intends to lay the groundwork for such a move, which could either lead to a major political crisis or remain purely symbolic. Flashback to the last meeting Lebanon’s Cabinet opens debate on state monopoly over arms Aoun is expected on Friday, which marks the Army Day (Aug. 1), to address “all pressing current issues, including the matter of weapons,” according to a source close to the presidency.The president aims to prepare the ground for a Cabinet decision on the weapons issue, as demanded by the camp opposing Hezbollah and, more notably, by the...

Is it time to debate the arms monopoly in the Cabinet?The answer appears to be yes, as President Joseph Aoun and Prime Minister Nawaf Salam decided to bring the issue before the Cabinet, which is expected to discuss it on Tuesday at the prime minister’s request.Beforehand, however, Aoun intends to lay the groundwork for such a move, which could either lead to a major political crisis or remain purely symbolic. Flashback to the last meeting Lebanon’s Cabinet opens debate on state monopoly over arms Aoun is expected on Friday, which marks the Army Day (Aug. 1), to address “all pressing current issues, including the matter of weapons,” according to a source close to the presidency.The president aims to prepare the ground for a Cabinet decision on the weapons issue, as demanded by the camp opposing Hezbollah and, more notably,...

You have reached your article limit Bring clarity to every conversation this summer! Subscribe for $6.9/month instead of $12.9 for your first year. Already have an account? Log in