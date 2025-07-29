Aoun speaks with Salam before departing for Algeria

President Joseph Aoun, who is expected in Algeria on Tuesday, met Prime Minister Nawaf Salam in Baabda, according to a statement published by the presidency on X.

The two men discussed "the general situation in the country, the draft laws on the agenda of the next parliamentary session, as well as the topics the president will address during his meetings scheduled for today and tomorrow as part of his official visit to Algeria."

The banking resolution bill, which is highly anticipated by the International Monetary Fund, could be examined at the next parliamentary session, the date of which is expected to be set today.