Derian and Bukhari move to reset the Sunni clock

The Saudi Arabian ambassador to Beirut, Walid Boukhari, and Najib Mikati, former Prime Minister, in Tripoli, on June 23, 2025. Photo taken from Mr. Mikati's X account.
In less than two days, Lebanon’s Grand Mufti Abdellatif Derian visited all three branches of power. Earlier this week, he toured the country’s key institutions to deliver a clear message, according to sources close to Dar al-Fatwa: Sunnis have only one political project, and that is building the Lebanese state, in line with principles that have guided the community’s leadership for years.Derian’s meetings with President Joseph Aoun, Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri and Prime Minister Nawaf Salam were significant for their timing. They came amid a shifting political landscape in the Middle East, particularly after recent clashes in Sweida, Syria, where armed Druze fighters clashed with Bedouin combatants and government forces dominated by Sunnis.In this tense context, several voices within Lebanon’s Sunni community, especially in Tripoli,...
