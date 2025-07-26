Lebanon mourns the loss of Ziad Rahbani, a pillar of the cultural scene

In messages filled with both sadness and pride, several Lebanese officials and public figures paid tribute to the memory of one of the country’s greatest cultural pillars, artist Ziad Rahbani, who passed away this Saturday morning at the age of 69 after an exceptional career spanning several decades. Transcending political divisions and affiliations, Lebanon mourns the loss of this free voice who touched consciences through his committed art, sharp humor, and unwavering support for the most vulnerable.

In a statement published on X, President Joseph Aoun expressed his sorrow following the death of the musician and composer. “Ziad Rahbani was not just an artist, but a true intellectual and cultural figure in his own right. More than that, he was a living conscience, a rebellious voice against injustice, a faithful mirror of the oppressed and marginalized,” he emphasized.

He also recalled that Rahbani “wrote the people’s pain.”

“Through his socially engaged theater and his richly creative music — ranging from classical to jazz to oriental music — he offered a unique artistic vision, opening new windows for Lebanese cultural expression and reaching universality with brilliance,” he added.

The head of state offered his condolences to Fairuz, the mother of the deceased and widow of Assi Rahbani, himself also a great artist. “Our hearts are with her in this painful ordeal, sharing the sorrow of losing someone who was much more than just a support to her,” he wrote in a message.

He concluded by assuring that “Ziad’s exceptional works will remain alive in the memory of the Lebanese and Arabs, and will continue to inspire generations to come, reminding them that art can be a form of resistance, that words can carry commitment.”

A voice 'faithful to justice'

For his part, Prime Minister Nawaf Salam said that “with the passing of Ziad Rahbani, Lebanon has lost an exceptionally creative artist and a free voice who remained true to the values of justice and dignity.” “Ziad embodied a deep commitment to both human and national causes,” he added.

He also emphasized that “on stage, through music and words, Ziad said what many didn’t dare say, touching the hopes and sorrows of the Lebanese for decades. Through his sharp frankness, he planted a new awareness in the national cultural memory.”

Culture Minister Ghassan Salameh also mourned Ziad Rahbani’s death. “We feared this day, knowing his health was deteriorating and that his desire for treatment was fading. Plans to treat him in Lebanon or abroad had become irrelevant, as Ziad no longer had the will to imagine the treatment and operations required,” he wrote on X.

“We love you ‘unconditionally’,” wrote MP Michel Moawad on X, quoting the lyrics of one of Ziad Rahbani’s famous songs.

The president of Parliament, Nabih Berry, also paid tribute to the artist, stating that “Lebanon without Ziad is a sad melody and broken words. A black curtain falls on a Rahbani chapter, human, cultural, artistic and national, that does not die.”

Member of Parliament Pierre Bou Assi, part of the Lebanese Forces (LF) parliamentary bloc ‘The Strong Republic,’ also mourned the artist’s death. “Ziad Rahbani is gone. Every heart in Lebanon is grieving today,” he wrote on X. “What will our tomorrow be like without Ziad? Who will still surprise us with an immortal work […]? Who will make us laugh at our own reflection in his mirror?” he went on to ask.

Free Patriotic Movement (FPM) leader Gebran Bassil also paid tribute to Ziad Rahbani, writing on X: “May your soul rest in peace, son of Fayrouz and Assi. Your melodies will remain alive and will not accept silence — just as you refused to submit.”

Former Prime Minister Najib Mikati described the passing of “the creative artist Ziad Rahbani” as “a great loss for art in Lebanon and the Arab world,” noting that “his memory will live on through the remarkable works he created — works that became a unique artistic model for many.”

Former Prime Minister Saad Hariri likewise stated that “Lebanon has lost a global artistic and musical figure.”

MP Marwan Hamadeh mourned “the loss of one of the major figures of a golden era, when revolution embraced Lebanese creativity without distorting or suppressing it.”

For his part, Hagop Pakradounian — MP and Secretary-General of the Armenian Tashnag Party — paid tribute to the late artist, saying that Rahbani’s “spirit of resistance and patriotism will live on forever in the streets of Lebanon.”

After studying at College Notre-Dame de Jamhour, run by Jesuit fathers, Ziad Rahbani, born in 1956, launched his artistic career in the early 1970s with the play “Sahriye” (evening), which was followed by several other plays offering sharp critiques of Lebanese society. He also composed a number of hit songs for Fairouz.

Ziad Rahbani was known for his communist political views and his offbeat humor, which made him an icon of the Lebanese cultural and artistic scene.