Death of Lebanese musician Ziad Rahbani

Lebanese artist Ziad Rahbani died Saturday morning, according to several local media reports. He was 69 years old and the son of the famous singer Fairouz and composer Assi Rahbani.

After studying at Collège Notre-Dame de Jamhour, run by Jesuit fathers, Ziad Rahbani began his artistic career in the early 1970s with his play "Sahriye", which was followed by several other works critiquing Lebanese society. He also composed numerous successful songs for Fairuz.

Ziad Rahbani was known for his communist political views and offbeat humor, which made him an icon of the Lebanese artistic and cultural scene.