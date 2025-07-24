Series of Israeli airstrikes in south Lebanon

The Israeli army carried out around 11 airstrikes in southern Lebanon on Thursday evening, in a new escalation that comes a day after the departure of U.S. envoy Tom Barrack, without any breakthrough in the negotiations.

According to L'Orient Today's correspondent, at least 20 missiles were dropped within the space of 20 minutes on targets located north of the Litani River. Meanwhile, the Israeli army said that the air force had targeted "weapons facilities" and a "rocket launcher."

The strikes targeted the villages of Mahmoudieh, Zoughrin, the outskirts of Sajjad, the mountains of Reihan (Jezzine), as well as an area between Ansar and Zrarieh, and the bed of the Litani River, between the Nabatieh and Saida districts. Strikes also hit the outskirts of Barghouz, Meidoun and Jbour.

Earlier in the day, a drone targeted a pickup truck in Aita al-Shaab (Bint Jbeil), killing one person. According to L'Orient Today's correspondent, his name was Moustafa Harissi and he worked collecting scrap metal. After dropping his children off at home, he went to a grocery store to buy a few items when he was targeted by a missile.

A drone also carried out a strike with two missiles on a wooded area on the outskirts of Beit Lif, causing a fire.

Also on Thursday, the Israeli army carried out two explosions around the occupied Hamames hills near Khiam (Marjayoun), to fortify them from inside. In addition, it launched flares from Israeli territory to start fires, according to local sources.

The Israeli army also infiltrated Lebanese territory at dawn for several hundred meters, near Houla (Marjayoun), and blew up a house in the village. The home was completely destroyed.