Everitte Barbee: An American calligrapher in Beirut

As traditional forms of Eastern calligraphy are increasingly rarely practiced by younger generations, what surprises one most upon meeting Everitte Barbee — apart from his WASP (White Anglo-Saxon Protestant) appearance — is his youth. Or rather, his boyish appearance, accentuated by the purity of his gaze as this 37-year-old artist looks upon the world. Although he is well-traveled, he has undeniably remained an idealist. A young man driven by the desire to give meaning to his art.The works he is displaying, through July 26, at the Agial gallery in Beirut, are worth seeing. In this first solo exhibition, gathering a selection of his calligraphic compositions — the fruit of his last 10 years of work — he reveals to viewers and readers the state of a world more than ever dominated by cynicism, indifference, cruelty and deceitful...



