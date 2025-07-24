Financial inclusion: Lebanon remains among worst countries financially

In its fifth edition of the Global Findex, the World Bank's global financial inclusion indicator, the organization praises the progress made since 2021, the year of the previous report.

It states that "ownership of financial accounts has increased globally by five percentage points between 2021 and 2024 and by six percentage points in low- and middle-income economies, where 75 percent of adults now have an account."

Published in 2025 and based on 2024 figures, this report shows that in Lebanon, only 23 percent of adults have an account with a bank, a financial institution or a mobile money provider, compared to 21 percent in 2021.

With such a low level, Lebanon ranks last among lower-middle-income economies and 138th in the world out of 141 economies studied, ahead of only Niger (15 percent) and Chad (21 percent), and tied with Nicaragua (23 percent). However, it falls behind Madagascar (24 percent), Mauritania and Pakistan (both at 27 percent).

While Lebanon had a financial inclusion rate of 45 percent in 2017, the country experienced a sharp decline with the outbreak of the economic and banking crisis in 2019. This trend went against the global upward movement, which increased from 69 percent in 2017 to 74 percent in 2021 and then to 79 percent in 2021, with growth accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic, during which online payments rose due to lockdowns measures.

‘Cash’ economy

Due to banking restrictions put in place after the crisis and the decreasing Lebanese confidence in the banking sector, Lebanon’s financial inclusion level remained significantly lower than that of the global economy.

Other factors contributed to the lower rate of financial inclusion: the tendency of banking authorities to close accounts of small depositors, a measure initially supported in April 2020 by Central Bank Circular No. 148. This allowed depositors whose total balances across all accounts in the same bank did not exceed 5 million Lebanese pounds or $3,000 to withdraw all or part of their funds at the “market rate.”

During this period, Lebanon transitioned to a predominantly cash-based economy, commonly referred to as a “cash economy.” Based on the latest World Bank data, the cash economy hit $9.9 billion in 2022, making up 46 percent of Lebanon’s GDP at that time, despite high mobile phone and internet usage, both at 94 percent of the population.

On this point, the World Bank notes in its report that these two means are important drivers of strengthening financial inclusion. “Mobile phones and the internet are revolutionizing financial inclusion by allowing more people to access and use digital financial services to manage their financial lives,” the report states.

“Mobile phone platforms in particular have enabled millions of people, including those who were previously too hard or expensive to reach, to access financial services, significantly increasing not only account ownership but also formal savings and digital payments, while enabling a range of non-financial digital activities,” the World Bank adds.

Not surprisingly, the top-ranked countries are predominantly located in North America and Europe. Three countries have achieved 100 percent financial inclusion: Austria, Finland and Iceland. Austria and Iceland had also achieved this score in the 2021 Global Findex report.

This article was translated from L'Orient-Le Jour.