'He was Lebanese to the core,' politicians, media figures remember Bou Habib's legacy

Former Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Bou Habib passed away Wednesday night at the age of 84 following a heart attack. He was transferred to a hospital, where he later died. His passing marked the end of a decades-long career in diplomacy, economics, and public service — a loss that was widely mourned across Lebanon’s political and media landscape.

Former Prime Minister Najib Mikati, under whom Bou Habib last served, expressed deep sorrow, describing the news as a “painful irony,” as he had been expecting to meet Bou Habib that very morning. Mikati said their cooperation during a particularly challenging period was fruitful, praising Bou Habib’s “diplomatic firmness that blended wisdom, realism, and patriotism.” He added that the late minister was “Lebanese to the core, steadfast in his national convictions.”

Former Minister of Youth and Sports George Kallas recalled Bou Habib’s calm demeanor and firm leadership during what he called “one of the most delicate periods” for Lebanon’s foreign affairs. “I was honored to work with him,” Kallas said, adding that Bou Habib had a real talent for “resolving crises.”

'A steadfast fighter for his homeland'

MP Fouad Makhzoumi called Bou Habib “a man who left a lasting imprint on Lebanon’s diplomatic and political life,” describing him as a model of national dedication during the most difficult times. MP Fadi Alameh, chair of the Parliamentary Committee on Foreign Affairs and Emigrants, echoed those sentiments, referring to Bou Habib as “a role model in political work based on integrity and honesty.”

MP Gebran Bassil, head of the Free Patriotic Movement, said he had known Bou Habib closely and described him as “deeply committed to the Lebanese, Levantine, and Arab identity,” someone who had left a “distinctive mark in diplomatic life.”

Former Deputy Prime Minister Saadeh al-Shami said: "I was deeply saddened by the sudden passing of my dear friend, former Minister Abdullah Bou Habib. I had met him many years ago in Washington, and later we worked together at the ministry."

"I last met him in Washington about two months ago, along with some mutual friends. He spoke to us about his rich experiences and recounted some of his diplomatic encounters with precision, deep analysis, a sharp mind, and remarkable calm," he added.

Joseph al-Qassefi, head of the Lebanese Press Editors Syndicate, remembered Bou Habib as a man "who was Lebanese to his core, and a steadfast fighter for his homeland,” someone who walked “a straight path through winding roads.”

He praised Bou Habib’s contributions both at the World Bank and in public service, noting that he “prioritized his national calling over personal interest.” Al-Qassefi also cited Bou Habib’s memoir, "Papers from Washington," describing it as a reflection of the “hardship and longing” that marked his years as Lebanon’s ambassador to the U.S.

The Maronite League also paid tribute to the late minister in a statement released by the state-run National News Agency. “With his passing, a voice of reason has been silenced. He always worked for unity rather than division, aspiring for the Lebanese to be pioneers, wherever they may be,” the league said, stating that Bou Habib had notably served as vice president of its executive council.

A Lifelong Public Servant

Bou Habib began his career at the World Bank in 1976 as an economic expert, later becoming a senior loan officer for the Middle East and North Africa region. From 1983 to 1990, he served as Lebanon’s ambassador to the United States, before returning to the World Bank in 1992, where he held senior advisory roles. In 2001, he returned to Beirut to serve as chief adviser to then-Deputy Prime Minister Issam Fares until 2005.

He was appointed Minister of Foreign Affairs in September 2021 in the Mikati government, serving until February 2025. His final months in office were marked by rising tensions between Israel and Hezbollah and an Israeli military campaign in southern Lebanon.

Bou Habib held a degree from the American University of Beirut and a PhD in economics from Vanderbilt University in Tennessee.