Mass famine in Gaza: Facts about this ‘weapon of war’

Create an account to see the results of the poll You can enjoy 3 free articles by creating an account Email Address Password I would like to receive special offers from L'Orient Today as well as selections of the best articles. Register By creating an account, you agree to the terms and conditions of use and our privacy policy. Register Or register with: Facebook Google Log in to your account to see the results of the polls E-mail Password Log in I forgot my password Log in with Facebook Log in with Google More than 100 humanitarian organizations, including Doctors Without Borders, several branches of Doctors of the World and Caritas, as well as Amnesty International, warned Wednesday that a "mass famine is spreading in the Gaza Strip." Gaza's Health Ministry released a statement Wednesday reporting that 10 people had died of hunger or malnutrition in the past 24 hours in the embattled enclave, "bringing to 111 the total number of people who have died of hunger in the territory since the start of the war." The day before, a hospital in the strip reported that 21 children had died from these same conditions within 72 hours, as cited by AFP. From imposed starvation to imposed thirst Gaza’s water crisis: Man-made disaster with lasting consequences What is famine? How is it defined, and what does international law...

More than 100 humanitarian organizations, including Doctors Without Borders, several branches of Doctors of the World and Caritas, as well as Amnesty International, warned Wednesday that a "mass famine is spreading in the Gaza Strip." Gaza's Health Ministry released a statement Wednesday reporting that 10 people had died of hunger or malnutrition in the past 24 hours in the embattled enclave, "bringing to 111 the total number of people who have died of hunger in the territory since the start of the war." The day before, a hospital in the strip reported that 21 children had died from these same conditions within 72 hours, as cited by AFP. From imposed starvation to imposed thirst Gaza’s water crisis: Man-made disaster with lasting consequences What is famine? How is it defined, and what does international...

You have reached your article limit When power pivots overnight in the Middle East, context is everything. Stay informed for $0.5/month only! Already have an account? Log in