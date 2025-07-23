EU announces new €12.5 million project to support the Lebanese Army

The European Union announced "a new €12.5 million project to support the Lebanese Armed Forces (LAF) in leading recovery efforts, enhancing security and helping communities in southern Lebanon rebuild. The project will be implemented by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP)," in a statement Wednesday.

The ceremony, held at the Lebanese Army's headquarters in Yarzeh, was attended by army Commander General Rodolph Haykal, EU Ambassador to Lebanon Sandra De Waele, UNDP Resident Representative in Lebanon Blerta Aliko, and representatives from UNSCOL.

"This EU-funded project responds to the ongoing impact of the 13-month war, which continues to claim lives and damage infrastructure and public services across the country," the statement said.

The World Bank estimates, in a final report in March, the total cost of damage at $6.8 billion in the regions affected by Israeli bombings, with economic losses amounting to $7.2 billion. These estimates cover the period from Oct. 8, 2023, the date the hostilities began between the two belligerents, to Dec. 20, 2024.

"It will help the Lebanese Armed Forces support communities in southern Lebanon to recover and rebuild. This includes clearing rubble and unexploded ordnance, repairing critical infrastructure — such as water networks and public health centres — and strengthening cooperation with local communities," according to the statement.

In his remarks, Haykal stated that "this project represents a critical milestone for the military institution, which bears immense responsibilities at the national level. The army continues to exert tremendous efforts to uphold the authority of the state across all Lebanese territory, implement international resolutions—particularly Resolution 1701—and safeguard the country’s security and monitor its borders."

"The project strengthens the army’s capacity and sustainability, contributing directly to Lebanon’s security and stability and to the safety of its people,” General Haykal added.

"Together with EU Member States, we are providing over $600 million in support to conflict-affected areas in Lebanon, underscoring this commitment. These efforts complement our diplomatic work to push for the full implementation of U.N. Security Council Resolution 1701 and for all parties to abide by the November 2024 ceasefire agreement," EU Ambassador Sandra De Waele said.

Hezbollah and Israel engaged in a devastating war lasting more than 13 months, from October 2023 to November 2024, in the wake of the Gaza conflict. The party emerged significantly weakened by these clashes, which ended with a cease-fire that came into effect on Nov. 27. Despite this truce, the Israeli army continues to occupy five positions in southern Lebanon and persists in its violations of the agreement by almost daily bombarding the south, and more sporadically the Bekaa and southern suburbs of Beirut.

The Lebanese Army has dismantled hundreds of Hezbollah's military infrastructure south of the Litani River, but the party still maintains its weapons north of this line and has so far refused to surrender its arsenal, as demanded by the international community, led by the United States and Israel.