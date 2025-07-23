Has Bassil's political strategy reached its limits?

Create an account to see the results of the poll You can enjoy 3 free articles by creating an account Email Address Password I would like to receive special offers from L'Orient Today as well as selections of the best articles. Register By creating an account, you agree to the terms and conditions of use and our privacy policy. Register Or register with: Facebook Google Log in to your account to see the results of the polls E-mail Password Log in I forgot my password Log in with Facebook Log in with Google "Don't worry. It's well-studied and well-calculated. When the government makes mistakes, we'll be there." These comments by Gebran Bassil, head of the Free Patriotic Movement (FPM), made after last Wednesday's parliamentary confidence vote in the government, sum up his outlook ahead of the upcoming legislative elections scheduled for May 2026. The leader of the FPM knows that the Nawaf Salam cabinet won't fall before the elections — or at least not soon — regardless of how harsh the criticism gets, since no one currently has a reason to push that hard.All the more so as the international community is closely scrutinizing those in power. This reality leaves Bassil with little choice but to play the opposition card to the fullest against the Joseph Aoun–Nawaf Salam duo, but above all against his main Christian...

"Don't worry. It's well-studied and well-calculated. When the government makes mistakes, we'll be there." These comments by Gebran Bassil, head of the Free Patriotic Movement (FPM), made after last Wednesday's parliamentary confidence vote in the government, sum up his outlook ahead of the upcoming legislative elections scheduled for May 2026. The leader of the FPM knows that the Nawaf Salam cabinet won't fall before the elections — or at least not soon — regardless of how harsh the criticism gets, since no one currently has a reason to push that hard.All the more so as the international community is closely scrutinizing those in power. This reality leaves Bassil with little choice but to play the opposition card to the fullest against the Joseph Aoun–Nawaf Salam duo, but above all against his main...

