Naya raises $195 million to expand Lebanese food chain across the US

"New York had never seen a Lebanese restaurant like Naya," the New York Times wrote back in 2008, two weeks after Naya first opened. Seventeen years later, the Lebanese restaurant chain founded by entrepreneur Hady Kfoury now has more than 30 locations across the U.S.And it isn't slowing down. Having just raised $195 million through the Trispan fund — of which Lebanese Fady Michel Abouchalache is a founder and director — Naya is planning to have 200 locations running by 2030.Trispan, which has invested in eight projects and startups, has already helped five of them surpass the $1 billion mark in valuation, revenue, or assets under their management, and taken two of them public. Alongside its partners, Trispan also manages about fifteen restaurant chains and some 400 locations. More from the diaspora From Lebanon to...



