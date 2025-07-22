Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
Menu
Search
Search
Search
Download app arrow down

DIASPORA

Naya raises $195 million to expand Lebanese food chain across the US

The quasi-traditional quasi-fast food chain has its sights set on expanding to 200 U.S. locations by 2030.

L'OLJ / By Fouad GEMAYEL, 22 July 2025 16:57

Lire cet article en Français
Naya raises $195 million to expand Lebanese food chain across the US

Hady Kfoury, founder of Naya. Photo provided by Naya.

"New York had never seen a Lebanese restaurant like Naya," the New York Times wrote back in 2008, two weeks after Naya first opened. Seventeen years later, the Lebanese restaurant chain founded by entrepreneur Hady Kfoury now has more than 30 locations across the U.S.And it isn't slowing down. Having just raised $195 million through the Trispan fund — of which Lebanese Fady Michel Abouchalache is a founder and director — Naya is planning to have 200 locations running by 2030.Trispan, which has invested in eight projects and startups, has already helped five of them surpass the $1 billion mark in valuation, revenue, or assets under their management, and taken two of them public. Alongside its partners, Trispan also manages about fifteen restaurant chains and some 400 locations. More from the diaspora From Lebanon to...
"New York had never seen a Lebanese restaurant like Naya," the New York Times wrote back in 2008, two weeks after Naya first opened. Seventeen years later, the Lebanese restaurant chain founded by entrepreneur Hady Kfoury now has more than 30 locations across the U.S.And it isn't slowing down. Having just raised $195 million through the Trispan fund — of which Lebanese Fady Michel Abouchalache is a founder and director — Naya is planning to have 200 locations running by 2030.Trispan, which has invested in eight projects and startups, has already helped five of them surpass the $1 billion mark in valuation, revenue, or assets under their management, and taken two of them public. Alongside its partners, Trispan also manages about fifteen restaurant chains and some 400 locations. More from the diaspora From Lebanon to...
Comments (0) Comment
On the same topic

News

 All news
You should read…
L'Orient Today is seeking
passionate, persistent journalists. Apply now
Most read

Comments (0)

Back to top