Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
Menu
Search
Search
Search
Download app arrow down

ART

Jad Rahmeh, the director who surprised Gucci with his Sporting images

He always knew he wanted to be a director. With his latest gem for "Dazed MENA," Jad Rahmeh is establishing himself today as a rising figure in the seventh art in Beirut and internationally.

L'OLJ / By Stéphanie GHACIBEH, 20 July 2025 10:03

Lire cet article en Français
Jad Rahmeh, the director who surprised Gucci with his Sporting images

Jad Rahmeh, director between fashion and music.

Barely through the door of a café in Ashrafieh, he asked to move some misplaced chairs. "They'll be more discreet in the corner of the room." For him, it was obvious: even when chatting over a cup of coffee, visual harmony mattered. This mantra was just as visible in his very minimalistic and neat style — even down to a few gray hairs.This attention to detail, a reflection of his gaze and his talent, was attracting more and more attention in the artistic and visual world. His latest production has been buzzing online: a daring video clip, imagined to accompany the summer cover of Dazed MENA. With his camera, he stageg Gucci in an unexpected setting at the client's request — the legendary Sporting Club of Beirut.Yet, the director's career started long before, with commercials and music videos for artists with...
Barely through the door of a café in Ashrafieh, he asked to move some misplaced chairs. "They'll be more discreet in the corner of the room." For him, it was obvious: even when chatting over a cup of coffee, visual harmony mattered. This mantra was just as visible in his very minimalistic and neat style — even down to a few gray hairs.This attention to detail, a reflection of his gaze and his talent, was attracting more and more attention in the artistic and visual world. His latest production has been buzzing online: a daring video clip, imagined to accompany the summer cover of Dazed MENA. With his camera, he stageg Gucci in an unexpected setting at the client's request — the legendary Sporting Club of Beirut.Yet, the director's career started long before, with commercials and music videos for artists with...
Comments (0) Comment
On the same topic

News

 All news
You should read…
L'Orient Today is seeking
passionate, persistent journalists. Apply now
Most read

Comments (0)

Back to top