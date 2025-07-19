Call for armed struggle in Syria: Wi'am Wahab, a lover of controversy

Create an account to see the results of the poll You can enjoy 3 free articles by creating an account Email Address Password I would like to receive special offers from L'Orient Today as well as selections of the best articles. Register By creating an account, you agree to the terms and conditions of use and our privacy policy. Register Or register with: Facebook Google Log in to your account to see the results of the polls E-mail Password Log in I forgot my password Log in with Facebook Log in with Google Known for his fiery rhetoric and headline-grabbing appearances, former minister Wiam Wahhab was back in the spotlight this week with a controversial post on X calling for the creation of a “Tawhid Army.” The proposed militia would aim to support the Druze community in Sweida, Syria, amid days of deadly sectarian clashes. Wahhab even invited Hezbollah to join the force, despite the party facing mounting calls to disarm following its war with Israel.A former ally of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, Wahhab has always loved controversy. In 2011, he sparked outrage among Sunnis and Druze when he compared Saudi women in abayas to “black garbage bags,” prompting protests in cities including Tripoli. In 2018, after losing a parliamentary race to Druze MP Marwan Hamadeh — an ally of Progressive Socialist Party leader Walid Joumblatt — he told a...

Known for his fiery rhetoric and headline-grabbing appearances, former minister Wiam Wahhab was back in the spotlight this week with a controversial post on X calling for the creation of a “Tawhid Army.” The proposed militia would aim to support the Druze community in Sweida, Syria, amid days of deadly sectarian clashes. Wahhab even invited Hezbollah to join the force, despite the party facing mounting calls to disarm following its war with Israel.A former ally of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, Wahhab has always loved controversy. In 2011, he sparked outrage among Sunnis and Druze when he compared Saudi women in abayas to “black garbage bags,” prompting protests in cities including Tripoli. In 2018, after losing a parliamentary race to Druze MP Marwan Hamadeh — an ally of Progressive Socialist Party leader Walid Joumblatt...

You have reached your article limit When power pivots overnight in the Middle East, context is everything. Stay informed for $0.5/month only! Already have an account? Log in