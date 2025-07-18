Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
Menu
Search
Search
Search
Download app arrow down

FOCUS

What we know about the atrocities committed in Sweida

Summary executions, shelling of civilian areas, family massacres, looting and scenes of humiliation — L’Orient-Le Jour reviews the reports.

L'OLJ / Clémentine Mariuzzo, Emmanuel HADDAD & Stéphanie KHOURI, 18 July 2025 11:45

Lire cet article en Français
What we know about the atrocities committed in Sweida

The bodies of the victims of recent clashes between Druze fighters and Bedouin tribes, laid out for identification in the courtyard of a hospital in the city of Sweida, southern Syria, on July 17, 2025. (Credit: Shadi al-Dubaisi/AFP)

Over four days of clashes between Druze armed factions, Bedouin tribes and Syrian security forces, numerous abuses were reported by all sides. Images of atrocities have begun to emerge, though they should be treated with caution. As with the massacres that shook Alawite regions in the west last March, the lack of reliable information on the ground, the highly volatile situation and active disinformation campaigns make it difficult to gain a clear understanding of events. The violence began on the evening of Friday, July 11, when Bedouin tribes ambushed a Druze vegetable merchant traveling on the road linking Sweida to Damascus. The driver was beaten and his cargo stolen. The following day, in retaliation, Duze militiamen kidnapped eight Bedouins. In response, the Bedouins abducted five Druze.These tit-for-tat attacks reignited a...
Over four days of clashes between Druze armed factions, Bedouin tribes and Syrian security forces, numerous abuses were reported by all sides. Images of atrocities have begun to emerge, though they should be treated with caution. As with the massacres that shook Alawite regions in the west last March, the lack of reliable information on the ground, the highly volatile situation and active disinformation campaigns make it difficult to gain a clear understanding of events. The violence began on the evening of Friday, July 11, when Bedouin tribes ambushed a Druze vegetable merchant traveling on the road linking Sweida to Damascus. The driver was beaten and his cargo stolen. The following day, in retaliation, Duze militiamen kidnapped eight Bedouins. In response, the Bedouins abducted five Druze.These tit-for-tat attacks reignited a...
Comments (0) Comment
On the same topic

News

 All news
You should read…
L'Orient Today is seeking
passionate, persistent journalists. Apply now
Most read

Comments (0)

Back to top