What we know about the atrocities committed in Sweida

The bodies of the victims of recent clashes between Druze fighters and Bedouin tribes, laid out for identification in the courtyard of a hospital in the city of Sweida, southern Syria, on July 17, 2025. (Credit: Shadi al-Dubaisi/AFP)
Over four days of clashes between Druze armed factions, Bedouin tribes and Syrian security forces, numerous abuses were reported by all sides. Images of atrocities have begun to emerge, though they should be treated with caution. As with the massacres that shook Alawite regions in the west last March, the lack of reliable information on the ground, the highly volatile situation and active disinformation campaigns make it difficult to gain a clear understanding of events. The violence began on the evening of Friday, July 11, when Bedouin tribes ambushed a Druze vegetable merchant traveling on the road linking Sweida to Damascus. The driver was beaten and his cargo stolen. The following day, in retaliation, Duze militiamen kidnapped eight Bedouins. In response, the Bedouins abducted five Druze.These tit-for-tat attacks reignited a...
