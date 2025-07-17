Gaza Health Ministry reports 2,000 page list of the 58,380 killed by Israel

BEIRUT — The Gaza Health Ministry released on Wednesday a list with the names of all Palestinians killed since the beginning of the Israeli offensive against the enclave, between Oct. 7, 2023, and July 15, 2025.

The document, published on the ministry’s official Telegram channel, comprises 2,086 pages and details for each of the 58,380 people killed their name, age, gender and identification number.

It is the first time that the Palestinian territory’s health authority has issued a list containing all the victims it has officially registered.

54 percent children, women and elderly

Among them are around 953 children under one year old, including the first nine names on the list, which are those of infants killed on the very day of their birth.

In total, 17,921 children are among the victims, as well as 9,497 women between 18 and 59, and 4,307 people aged 60 and over (including both men and women), a total of 31,725 people. They thus represent 54.3 percent of those directly killed by bombings or gunfire from the Israeli army.

The only figure put forward by the Israeli army is that of "20,000 Hamas terrorists and members of other organizations" allegedly killed since Oct. 7, 2023.

This estimate is not supported by any list of names or other evidence or sources, and would therefore, according to the Israeli army, mean that 75 perecnt of the 26,655 men aged between 18 and 59 who have been officially killed in Gaza would be members of Palestinian armed factions.

The figures provided by the Health Ministry do not distinguish between combatants and civilians among the authenticated violent deaths. Consulted by L'Orient Today, the list does not contain the names of several Hamas leaders whose deaths have been confirmed by the Israeli army, such as its former chief, Yahya Sinwar, or the ex-commander of its armed wing, the Ezzedine al-Qassam Brigades, Mohammad Deif.

The Health Ministry does not include in its statistics the indirect deaths, such as those caused by diseases or malnutrition, nor does it count the people still missing under the rubble, who Gazan authorities estimated at more than 11,000 in January 2025. The most recent official number of injured, available on the ministry’s Telegram channel and dating from July 9, stands at 137,409.

Since the start of the war, the U.N. has repeatedly denounced the humanitarian and health catastrophe and the risk of famine caused by the policy of blocking humanitarian aid or fuel, as well as the systematic targeting of vital infrastructure such as hospitals and water systems.

Recent independent studies have indicated that the total number of deaths in Gaza could be underestimated by 40 percent compared to reality. According to a study published in late June by British and Palestinian researchers, the real number of Palestinian victims could already have reached the 100,000 deaths mark.

Since July 15, Israeli attacks have continued across the Gaza Strip. On Wednesday, the Health Ministry reported 93 additional people killed in the past 24 hours. On Thursday morning, at least 22 Palestinians were killed, according to medical sources cited by al-Jazeera.

The human rights organization Amnesty International published a report in December 2024 accusing Israel of "committing genocide" against Palestinians in Gaza. After a complaint filed by South Africa against Israel, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) established in its order of Jan. 26, 2024, the risk of genocide.