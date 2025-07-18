Bloody week in Lebanon: 16 people killed in Israeli strikes since Monday

Create an account to see the results of the poll You can enjoy 3 free articles by creating an account Email Address Password I would like to receive special offers from L'Orient Today as well as selections of the best articles. Register By creating an account, you agree to the terms and conditions of use and our privacy policy. Register Or register with: Facebook Google Log in to your account to see the results of the polls E-mail Password Log in I forgot my password Log in with Facebook Log in with Google The past week has been a bloody week in Lebanon marked by a series of Israeli strikes across the Bekaa and southern Lebanon, which killed 16 people since Monday, including civilians and Hezbollah fighters.On Thursday night, the voice note of a 10-year-old girl crying out, "Please come help me, my mom and dad are dying," went viral across social media platforms in Lebanon after the Israeli army struck her house in Qabrikha (Marjeyoun), killing her parents, Jaafar Hijazi and Rashida Babari.Hezbollah later claimed Hijazi as one of its fighters. According to local social media news platform Eye on Lebanon, Hijazi was a "hardworking southerner."The Israeli army also announced Thursday that it had “struck and eliminated” Hassan Ahmad Sabra, a "commander of the naval unit of Hezbollah's Radwan Force," in Kfour...

