Rajji: Lebanon remains committed to extending its sovereignty over its entire territory

Foreign Minister Joe Rajji said Tuesday, from Brussels, that Lebanon remains "fully committed to extending its sovereignty over its entire territory, in accordance with the Taif Agreement and the government's ministerial statement."

His remarks come as the issue of Hezbollah's disarmament monopolizes Lebanese and international political debates, notably after the thirteen-month war that pitted the Shiite party against Israel.

Taking part in the fifth ministerial meeting between the European Union and the Southern Neighborhood countries of the Mediterranean, held in Brussels, the minister called on the EU to "support Lebanon's right to full sovereignty, provide the necessary guarantees to prevent any future escalation, and launch a comprehensive initiative to support the Lebanese Army, considered the only legitimate armed force in the south alongside UNIFIL and the main guarantor of peace."

He also stated that the Lebanese Army has "greatly strengthened its deployment south of the Litani, with a planned force of 10,000 soldiers," considering this a "clear sign of the will to protect national sovereignty and strengthen regional stability," according to a statement released by his press office.

'Urgent international attention'

The foreign minister also said that the fact that the Israeli army continues to occupy five points it considers strategic in southern Lebanon, despite the ceasefire agreement, "remains a major obstacle to calming the situation in southern Lebanon."

"The continuation of attacks and drone overflights in the South and Bekaa requires urgent international attention," he stated, urging the European Union to "mobilize its diplomatic efforts to end these aggressions and support Lebanon's right to full sovereignty."

"Any weakening of the role of the Lebanese Army would jeopardize regional stability," Rajji added, underscoring the importance of renewing UNIFIL's mandate for an additional year.

Raggi proposed the organization of a Euro-Arab conference dedicated to the reconstruction of Lebanon and its economic recovery, and called for the "safe, dignified and coordinated return" of Syrian refugees to their country. Thousands of Syrian refugees are expected to return to Syria as part of the first U.N.-backed program offering financial incentives for their return. Nearly 11,000 people have already registered to return in recent days, while the Lebanese government is aiming for "200,000 to 400,000 returns" by the end of the year.