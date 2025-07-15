Libya accuses Lebanon of not cooperating in Hannibal Gaddafi case

The Libyan Government of National Unity's Ministry of Justice criticized Lebanese authorities on Monday for a lack of cooperation on the Hannibal Gaddafi case. Gaddafi, one of deposed Libyan dictator Muamar Gaddafi's sons, has been held without trial in Lebanon since 2015. Libya said Gaddafi's case was being "exploited politically."

An official from the ministry, interviewed by the al-Arabiya channel, said Libya is "open to cooperation with Lebanon to close the Hannibal Gaddafi case in a fair manner."

"We have affirmed to Lebanon our readiness" to resolve this matter, he said, but it is "politically exploited within Lebanon, and certain Lebanese political figures are taking advantage of it," he added, in a likely allusion to Amal Movement leader and Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri.

Gaddafi is being prosecuted by the Lebanese judiciary for allegedly concealing information about the disappearance of prominent religious Lebanese figure Musa al-Sadr. The popular Shiite imam and the founder of the Amal Movement went missing during an official visit to Libya in September 1978.

Hannibal Gaddafi — who was only two years old at the time of the disappearance — was kidnapped at the Syrian border in 2015, then seized by the Internal Security Forces (ISF) during a raid by their intelligence services.

'No response' from Beirut

"The accusations by Lebanese officials against Libya, accusing it of not cooperating in the Hannibal case, are nothing but mere allegations," the Libyan authorities added, criticizing Lebanon for not offering "any response" after calls for cooperation.

In June, Gaddafi's family announced that he had begun a new hunger strike after Lebanese authorities ignored the requests of the Libyan Ministry of Justice calling for his release, which had sent a "memorandum" to Lebanese judicial authorities to that effect. "We hold the Lebanese authorities fully responsible, legally and humanly, for the health and physical integrity of Mr. Hannibal Gaddafi," the family said.

Sadr's important role in Lebanon was demonstrated recently by President Joseph Aoun, who, two weeks after his election, received relatives of the imam, who is seen as a cross-sectarian figure. Aoun promised them he would continue working toward uncovering Sadr's fate.

During the meeting, the president expressed his admiration for the late Shiite leader, "notably his constant calls ... to keep Lebanon out of conflicts."