Barrack: Forced disarmament attempt could lead to civil war in Lebanon

U.S. envoy Thomas Barrack warned Monday, in a televised interview, that any attempt to forcibly disarm Hezbollah could "lead to a civil war in Lebanon," at a time when this issue remains at the heart of Lebanese and international political debates, especially after more than a year of war between Hezbollah and Israel.

"The weapons we want to see Hezbollah abandon are those that pose a threat to Israel," Barrack said, warning that "an attempt at forced disarmament or banning weapons could lead to a civil war in Lebanon" because of the country’s sectarian and political complexities. He added that the United States does not consider Hezbollah as a whole to be a terrorist organization but believes that "the armed group affiliated with it" is classified as such and is a source of problems on the regional scene.

Regarding the current Lebanese government, the U.S. envoy said that "Lebanon was once mired in corruption, but today, we do not consider the current government to be corrupt." He noted that Nawaf Salam's cabinet was "ready to address all outstanding issues." Barrack also stated that "the United States does not impose on the Lebanese government what it should do, but we are opening the way for partnership and cooperation, according to what they deem appropriate." He added that southern Lebanon urgently needs funding and development, stating that improving economic conditions and infrastructure in that area is an essential factor for stability, allowing the country to avoid an escalation of tensions.

On Monday, Lebanon received, through the U.S. embassy, a response to what it had previously conveyed to envoy Barrack concerning the disarmament of Hezbollah. According to information obtained by L'Orient-Le Jour, the Americans want the Hezbollah arms issue to be resolved by the end of the year.