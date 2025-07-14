The curse of Lebanese summers

Create an account to see the results of the poll You can enjoy 3 free articles by creating an account Email Address Password I would like to receive special offers from L'Orient Today as well as selections of the best articles. Register By creating an account, you agree to the terms and conditions of use and our privacy policy. Register Or register with: Facebook Google Log in to your account to see the results of the polls E-mail Password Log in I forgot my password Log in with Facebook Log in with Google Sitting in the same spot where she almost met death on Aug. 4, 2020, on the same sofa where she heard bombs fall one after the other on the southern suburbs of Beirut between September and November of last year.This July night is mild. The sliding glass door is ajar, and she can see the wind, carrying a hint of the sea's scent, stirring the bougainvillea of an indescribable color growing in the streets of Beirut. Yet nothing manages to ease her anxiety.On her screen, she listens to the successive statements made by U.S. envoy Tom Barrack during his visit to Beirut. Politics has never really been her thing — she doesn’t understand much of it — but she knows, she feels deep in her gut, that once again, Lebanon is on a knife’s edge. Need the context? Despite Barrack’s bonhomie, Washington remains dissatisfied with Lebanon’s response ...

Sitting in the same spot where she almost met death on Aug. 4, 2020, on the same sofa where she heard bombs fall one after the other on the southern suburbs of Beirut between September and November of last year.This July night is mild. The sliding glass door is ajar, and she can see the wind, carrying a hint of the sea's scent, stirring the bougainvillea of an indescribable color growing in the streets of Beirut. Yet nothing manages to ease her anxiety.On her screen, she listens to the successive statements made by U.S. envoy Tom Barrack during his visit to Beirut. Politics has never really been her thing — she doesn’t understand much of it — but she knows, she feels deep in her gut, that once again, Lebanon is on a knife’s edge. Need the context? Despite Barrack’s bonhomie, Washington remains dissatisfied with...

You have reached your article limit When power pivots overnight in the Middle East, context is everything. Stay informed for $0.5/month only! Already have an account? Log in