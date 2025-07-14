Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
Menu
Search
Search
Search
Download app arrow down

NARRATIVE

The curse of Lebanese summers

For the past 50 years, since 1975, not a single summer in Lebanon has come without the recurring fear of what it might have in store for us.

L'OLJ / By Gilles KHOURY, 14 July 2025 12:09

Lire cet article en Français
The curse of Lebanese summers

Lebanese summers between wars and peace. (Credit: Instagram/@oldbeirutlebanon)

Sitting in the same spot where she almost met death on Aug. 4, 2020, on the same sofa where she heard bombs fall one after the other on the southern suburbs of Beirut between September and November of last year.This July night is mild. The sliding glass door is ajar, and she can see the wind, carrying a hint of the sea's scent, stirring the bougainvillea of an indescribable color growing in the streets of Beirut. Yet nothing manages to ease her anxiety.On her screen, she listens to the successive statements made by U.S. envoy Tom Barrack during his visit to Beirut. Politics has never really been her thing — she doesn’t understand much of it — but she knows, she feels deep in her gut, that once again, Lebanon is on a knife’s edge. Need the context? Despite Barrack’s bonhomie, Washington remains dissatisfied with Lebanon’s response ...
Sitting in the same spot where she almost met death on Aug. 4, 2020, on the same sofa where she heard bombs fall one after the other on the southern suburbs of Beirut between September and November of last year.This July night is mild. The sliding glass door is ajar, and she can see the wind, carrying a hint of the sea's scent, stirring the bougainvillea of an indescribable color growing in the streets of Beirut. Yet nothing manages to ease her anxiety.On her screen, she listens to the successive statements made by U.S. envoy Tom Barrack during his visit to Beirut. Politics has never really been her thing — she doesn’t understand much of it — but she knows, she feels deep in her gut, that once again, Lebanon is on a knife’s edge. Need the context? Despite Barrack’s bonhomie, Washington remains dissatisfied with...
Comments (0) Comment
On the same topic

News

 All news
You should read…
L'Orient Today is seeking
passionate, persistent journalists. Apply now
Most read

Comments (0)

Back to top