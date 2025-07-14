Who wants internal conflict in Lebanon?

Create an account to see the results of the poll You can enjoy 3 free articles by creating an account Email Address Password I would like to receive special offers from L'Orient Today as well as selections of the best articles. Register By creating an account, you agree to the terms and conditions of use and our privacy policy. Register Or register with: Facebook Google Log in to your account to see the results of the polls E-mail Password Log in I forgot my password Log in with Facebook Log in with Google As Lebanon waits for the American response to its own reply to the document presented by U.S. envoy Tom Barrack, tensions are rising within the country, and threatening statements from Hezbollah and those against the party are multiplying. For some, the situation feels like the eve of internal clashes. But are these inevitable, and who is pushing in that direction?On one hand, several Hezbollah officials, led by Secretary-General Naim Qassem, have recently spoken out to affirm that “the resistance will continue” and that the fate of its weapons must be part of a national defense strategy. On the other hand, several figures from the Lebanese Forces have announced they have several thousand men ready to fight Hezbollah should it refuse to hand over its weapons to the state. In principle, these declarations are meant to pressure the party...

As Lebanon waits for the American response to its own reply to the document presented by U.S. envoy Tom Barrack, tensions are rising within the country, and threatening statements from Hezbollah and those against the party are multiplying. For some, the situation feels like the eve of internal clashes. But are these inevitable, and who is pushing in that direction?On one hand, several Hezbollah officials, led by Secretary-General Naim Qassem, have recently spoken out to affirm that “the resistance will continue” and that the fate of its weapons must be part of a national defense strategy. On the other hand, several figures from the Lebanese Forces have announced they have several thousand men ready to fight Hezbollah should it refuse to hand over its weapons to the state. In principle, these declarations are meant to pressure the...

You have reached your article limit When power pivots overnight in the Middle East, context is everything. Stay informed for $0.5/month only! Already have an account? Log in