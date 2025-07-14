DECODING
Who wants internal conflict in Lebanon?
L'OLJ / By Scarlett HADDAD, 14 July 2025 11:24
As Lebanon waits for the American response to its own reply to the document presented by U.S. envoy Tom Barrack, tensions are rising within the country, and threatening statements from Hezbollah and those against the party are multiplying. For some, the situation feels like the eve of internal clashes. But are these inevitable, and who is pushing in that direction?On one hand, several Hezbollah officials, led by Secretary-General Naim Qassem, have recently spoken out to affirm that “the resistance will continue” and that the fate of its weapons must be part of a national defense strategy. On the other hand, several figures from the Lebanese Forces have announced they have several thousand men ready to fight Hezbollah should it refuse to hand over its weapons to the state. In principle, these declarations are meant to pressure the party...
