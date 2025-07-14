Syrian detainees in Lebanon: Beirut open to compromise under conditions

Prime Minister Nawaf Salam and interim Syrian president Ahmad al-Sharaa in Damascus on April 14, 2025. (Photo taken from the X account of the Serail.)
The issue of Syrian detainees in Lebanon resurfaced on Friday, as the international community —especially the U.S., via its envoy Thomas Barrack — advocates for a normalization of relations between the two neighbors more than seven months after the fall of the Assad regime.Despite Syria denying reports that Damascus is weighing retaliatory measures against Beirut for its neglect of the detainee issue, efforts to resolve the matter have resumed. On the Lebanese side, however, officials say they are still awaiting a positive signal from Syria, particularly in the form of an official delegation visit to Beirut. In the meantime, the Lebanese government has outlined its terms for any potential agreement: detainees accused of terrorism, rape or attacks on Lebanese soldiers will not be repatriated.According to official figures provided by...
The issue of Syrian detainees in Lebanon resurfaced on Friday, as the international community —especially the U.S., via its envoy Thomas Barrack — advocates for a normalization of relations between the two neighbors more than seven months after the fall of the Assad regime.Despite Syria denying reports that Damascus is weighing retaliatory measures against Beirut for its neglect of the detainee issue, efforts to resolve the matter have resumed. On the Lebanese side, however, officials say they are still awaiting a positive signal from Syria, particularly in the form of an official delegation visit to Beirut. In the meantime, the Lebanese government has outlined its terms for any potential agreement: detainees accused of terrorism, rape or attacks on Lebanese soldiers will not be repatriated.According to official figures provided by...
You have reached your article limit
When power pivots overnight in the Middle East, context is everything.