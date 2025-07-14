Syrian detainees in Lebanon: Beirut open to compromise under conditions

Create an account to see the results of the poll You can enjoy 3 free articles by creating an account Email Address Password I would like to receive special offers from L'Orient Today as well as selections of the best articles. Register By creating an account, you agree to the terms and conditions of use and our privacy policy. Register Or register with: Facebook Google Log in to your account to see the results of the polls E-mail Password Log in I forgot my password Log in with Facebook Log in with Google The issue of Syrian detainees in Lebanon resurfaced on Friday, as the international community —especially the U.S., via its envoy Thomas Barrack — advocates for a normalization of relations between the two neighbors more than seven months after the fall of the Assad regime.Despite Syria denying reports that Damascus is weighing retaliatory measures against Beirut for its neglect of the detainee issue, efforts to resolve the matter have resumed. On the Lebanese side, however, officials say they are still awaiting a positive signal from Syria, particularly in the form of an official delegation visit to Beirut. In the meantime, the Lebanese government has outlined its terms for any potential agreement: detainees accused of terrorism, rape or attacks on Lebanese soldiers will not be repatriated.According to official figures provided by...

The issue of Syrian detainees in Lebanon resurfaced on Friday, as the international community —especially the U.S., via its envoy Thomas Barrack — advocates for a normalization of relations between the two neighbors more than seven months after the fall of the Assad regime.Despite Syria denying reports that Damascus is weighing retaliatory measures against Beirut for its neglect of the detainee issue, efforts to resolve the matter have resumed. On the Lebanese side, however, officials say they are still awaiting a positive signal from Syria, particularly in the form of an official delegation visit to Beirut. In the meantime, the Lebanese government has outlined its terms for any potential agreement: detainees accused of terrorism, rape or attacks on Lebanese soldiers will not be repatriated.According to official figures provided by...

You have reached your article limit When power pivots overnight in the Middle East, context is everything. Stay informed for $0.5/month only! Already have an account? Log in