Mira, the forcibly or consensually married student, a reflection of a torn Syrian society

The Alawite student reportedly disappeared at the end of April, only to reappear married and dressed in a jilbab. Still confused, her story has fueled the fears of a traumatized minority.

OLJ / By Rayan SAFAR, 10 May 2025 15:23

Mira, the forcibly or consensually married student, a reflection of a torn Syrian society

(Credit: Photos of Mira that circulated on social media before her disappearance and after her marriage)

In the first photo, a young brunette appears with a sweet face, eyes lined in black and lips red and full. In the second, the same woman appears without makeup, dressed in a sky-blue jilbab — a long, loose robe that covers the entire body. She is identified as Mira Jalal Thabat, an Alawite student from Talkalakh, a village in the Homs countryside.Within hours on Friday, she had unwittingly become a symbol of growing mistrust among minorities — and of the information war currently playing out in Syria. Her image captured the fragmentation and polarization of a country torn between competing narratives of truth and misinformation. She also came to embody a troubling trend that has largely escaped public scrutiny: the reported kidnappings of Alawite women, an issue amplified since massacres targeting the community earlier in...
