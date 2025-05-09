Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
Menu
Search
Search
Search
Download app arrow down

FOCUS

Sharaa’s Paris visit paves way for his international recognition

The Syrian president’s ultimate goal of having U.S. sanctions lifted has prompted him to increase goodwill gestures toward the United States and Israel.

L'OLJ / By Amélie ZACCOUR, 09 May 2025 11:55,

Lire cet article en Français
Sharaa’s Paris visit paves way for his international recognition

Syrian and French presidents Ahmad al-Sharaa and Emmanuel Macron at the Élysée Palace, May 7, 2025. (Credit: AFP)

French President Emmanuel Macron, the first Western leader to receive Ahmad al-Sharaa in Paris on May 7, has paved the way for the Syrian leader’s recognition on the international stage. The move aims to give a chance to the leader of the new Syria, a country grappling with instability from sectarian violence, a collapsed economy and intensified Israeli airstrikes. Macron called for lifting sanctions so as not to weaken the transitional government, aware that its collapse could plunge the country into chaos, with consequences for an already volatile Middle East. Context Macron welcomes Syrian president to ask him to protect 'all civilians' He also signaled the importance of preventing rival powers like Russia from gaining ground in Syria, as he hinted during the press conference following the meeting at the presidential palace.“I...
French President Emmanuel Macron, the first Western leader to receive Ahmad al-Sharaa in Paris on May 7, has paved the way for the Syrian leader’s recognition on the international stage. The move aims to give a chance to the leader of the new Syria, a country grappling with instability from sectarian violence, a collapsed economy and intensified Israeli airstrikes. Macron called for lifting sanctions so as not to weaken the transitional government, aware that its collapse could plunge the country into chaos, with consequences for an already volatile Middle East. Context Macron welcomes Syrian president to ask him to protect 'all civilians' He also signaled the importance of preventing rival powers like Russia from gaining ground in Syria, as he hinted during the press conference following the meeting at the presidential...
Comments (0) Comment
On the same topic

News

 All news
You should read…
L'Orient Today is seeking
passionate, persistent journalists. Apply now
Most read

Comments (0)

Back to top