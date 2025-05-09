Sharaa’s Paris visit paves way for his international recognition

Create an account to see the results of the poll You can enjoy 3 free articles by creating an account Email Address Password I would like to receive special offers from L'Orient Today as well as selections of the best articles. Register By creating an account, you agree to the terms and conditions of use and our privacy policy. Register Or register with: Facebook Google Log in to your account to see the results of the polls E-mail Password Log in I forgot my password Log in with Facebook Log in with Google French President Emmanuel Macron, the first Western leader to receive Ahmad al-Sharaa in Paris on May 7, has paved the way for the Syrian leader’s recognition on the international stage. The move aims to give a chance to the leader of the new Syria, a country grappling with instability from sectarian violence, a collapsed economy and intensified Israeli airstrikes. Macron called for lifting sanctions so as not to weaken the transitional government, aware that its collapse could plunge the country into chaos, with consequences for an already volatile Middle East. Context Macron welcomes Syrian president to ask him to protect 'all civilians' He also signaled the importance of preventing rival powers like Russia from gaining ground in Syria, as he hinted during the press conference following the meeting at the presidential palace.“I...

French President Emmanuel Macron, the first Western leader to receive Ahmad al-Sharaa in Paris on May 7, has paved the way for the Syrian leader’s recognition on the international stage. The move aims to give a chance to the leader of the new Syria, a country grappling with instability from sectarian violence, a collapsed economy and intensified Israeli airstrikes. Macron called for lifting sanctions so as not to weaken the transitional government, aware that its collapse could plunge the country into chaos, with consequences for an already volatile Middle East. Context Macron welcomes Syrian president to ask him to protect 'all civilians' He also signaled the importance of preventing rival powers like Russia from gaining ground in Syria, as he hinted during the press conference following the meeting at the presidential...

