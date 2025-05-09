TOURISM SECTOR
‘Up to $6,000 in daily expenses’: Tourism sector counting on Gulf nationals this summer
A Saudi delegation is expected in Beirut within 15 days.
L'OLJ / By Lisa GOURSAUD, 09 May 2025 12:42
"I visited Lebanon a very long time ago! I am happy to be among the first to finally return," exclaimed an Emirati at the microphone for An-Nahar upon arriving at the Rafik Hariri International Airport (RHIA) on Wednesday.Welcomed with flowers and pastries, as well as by the media and Lebanese Information Minister Paul Morcos, travelers took part in the first three flights to Beirut from Emirates since the lifting on May 1 of the travel ban to Lebanon imposed in 2021 by Abu Dhabi on its nationals, the result of President Joseph Aoun's official visit to the United Arab Emirates on April 30. Read more Lebanon’s minimum wage to be potentially raised to LL28 million in first phase Before summer, the return of Emiratis could precede other Gulf nationals, including Saudis, leaving tourism professionals hopeful for a...
