REFORMS
At BDL, Aoun endorses Souhaid again
The governor had launched a violent attack against the banking resolution bill under review the day before.
L'OLJ / By L'Orient Today staff, 09 May 2025 09:29
"You bear a heavy responsibility to restore both internal and international confidence in the Lebanese banking system and to protect the national currency," President Joseph Aoun told the central bank officials during a rare but symbolic visit to the institution's headquarters on Thursday, May 8.Expressing his "confidence that with good intentions and everyone’s cooperation, accomplishments will follow in line with our expectations for Lebanon and the Lebanese," Aoun then toured the premises, punctuated by significant messages about the progress of reforms and the role of the Banque du Liban in this process. "With this relatively unprecedented gesture, the president clearly wanted to demonstrate his confidence in the governor during this delicate period for the implementation of reforms, while conveying...
