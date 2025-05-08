Israel's war on knowledge: a ‘Scholasticide’ in progress?

Create an account to see the results of the poll You can enjoy 3 free articles by creating an account Email Address Password I would like to receive special offers from L'Orient Today as well as selections of the best articles. Register By creating an account, you agree to the terms and conditions of use and our privacy policy. Register Or register with: Facebook Google Log in to your account to see the results of the polls E-mail Password Log in I forgot my password Log in with Facebook Log in with Google "Education is not collateral damage — it is the target," says Ehab Abo Khair, spokesperson for al-Israa University in Gaza. Al-Israa University, once a cornerstone of higher education in Gaza, was the last standing university in the region in early 2025. Abo Khair explains, the university was occupied by the Israeli army for 70 days before being completely leveled on Jan. 17, 2025, two days before a cease-fire started in the enclave. Al-Israa University before Jan.17, 2025 (Credit: Ehad Abo Khair.)The targeting and destruction of Gaza’s educational infrastructure since Oct. 7, 2023, have left the region's academic community shattered. The scale of devastation is staggering: as of March 2025, according to the most recent U.N. report more than 80 percent of Gaza’s schools have been damaged or completely destroyed, and all 11...

