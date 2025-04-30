Israel's ban on UNRWA debated at ICJ: 'Nothing justifies such barbarism'

Create an account to see the results of the poll You can enjoy 3 free articles by creating an account Email Address Password I would like to receive special offers from L'Orient Today as well as selections of the best articles. Register By creating an account, you agree to the terms and conditions of use and our privacy policy. Register Or register with: Facebook Google Log in to your account to see the results of the polls E-mail Password Log in I forgot my password Log in with Facebook Log in with Google Another case in which Israel is under scrutiny before international justice. The International Court of Justice (ICJ) is holding hearings from April 28 to May 2 at The Hague regarding the advisory opinion it must issue on the matter of “Israel's obligations concerning the presence and activities of the United Nations, other international organizations, and third states in the occupied Palestinian territories and linked to them.” This request, made on Dec. 19 by the U.N. General Assembly at Norway's proposal to the court managing disputes between states, follows the adoption of two Israeli laws targeting UNRWA, the U.N. agency for Palestinian refugees, which Israel accuses of being linked to Hamas. The first law prohibited its direct or indirect activities on Israeli territory, while the second required the country's...

Another case in which Israel is under scrutiny before international justice. The International Court of Justice (ICJ) is holding hearings from April 28 to May 2 at The Hague regarding the advisory opinion it must issue on the matter of “Israel's obligations concerning the presence and activities of the United Nations, other international organizations, and third states in the occupied Palestinian territories and linked to them.” This request, made on Dec. 19 by the U.N. General Assembly at Norway's proposal to the court managing disputes between states, follows the adoption of two Israeli laws targeting UNRWA, the U.N. agency for Palestinian refugees, which Israel accuses of being linked to Hamas. The first law prohibited its direct or indirect activities on Israeli territory, while the second required the country's...

You have reached your article limit Get the biggest stories at the smallest price! Limited offer: $6.9/month instead of $12.9 Already have an account? Log in