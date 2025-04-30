GAZA WAR
Israel's ban on UNRWA debated at ICJ: 'Nothing justifies such barbarism'
L’Orient-Le Jour provides updates after each day of hearings regarding Israel's obligations concerning the U.N., international organizations and third states.
L'OLJ / By Laure-Maïssa FARJALLAH, 30 April 2025 13:43
Another case in which Israel is under scrutiny before international justice. The International Court of Justice (ICJ) is holding hearings from April 28 to May 2 at The Hague regarding the advisory opinion it must issue on the matter of “Israel's obligations concerning the presence and activities of the United Nations, other international organizations, and third states in the occupied Palestinian territories and linked to them.” This request, made on Dec. 19 by the U.N. General Assembly at Norway's proposal to the court managing disputes between states, follows the adoption of two Israeli laws targeting UNRWA, the U.N. agency for Palestinian refugees, which Israel accuses of being linked to Hamas. The first law prohibited its direct or indirect activities on Israeli territory, while the second required the country's...
